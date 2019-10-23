Is a Mermaid Wedding Dress Perfect for You?

Also called a Fishtail wedding dress, the mermaid one makes a bride feel glamorous, feminine and se*y all at the same time. This is a gown perfect for a bride who wants to flaunt her curves! So, if you are thinking about getting this attire for your wedding, here are a few things revealed by www.bridalsecrets.com.au professionals that you should know before you sign that cheque!

What Do Mermaid Wedding Dresses Look Like?

A mermaid one – not to be confused with a trumpet wedding dress – is figure-hugging tapered attire that follows the line of your hips and thighs before it flares out into a wide skirt around knee level.

If you want to go for a softer look with the skirt starting higher, you can choose the trumpet style.

Who Can Pull Off Mermaid Wedding Dresses?

Mermaid type is stunning creations. However, they are not for every bride. The cut of the attire means that every single contour of your body will be revealed. So, there are restrictions on who would look good in this style. Here are a few pointers to help you:

The Proportion of Your Figure

The purpose of a wedding dress is to highlight your best attributes so that you feel beautiful on your day of the marriage. If you do not have a proportionate figure, then this style of attire will not suit you.

A bride with a short torso, this gown will make your waistline look bigger. And if you have a long torso, your body will look awkwardly elongated. Added to that, if you are petite, you may end up looking even smaller since the skirt of the gown may cut your body at the wrong place.

The Shape of Your Figure

If you have broad shoulders or wide hips, a mermaid wedding gown may not be the best choice for you. This is because the cut of the dress highlights both these areas of your body, which means that broad shoulders look broader and wide hips will look even wider.

Having said that, if you have always dreamt of wearing a mermaid wedding gown, then here are a few things you can do to look amazing in your wedding dress.

For Broad Shoulders:

If you have broad shoulders, go for a mermaid gown that has either thin straps or none at all. This way, you will take the attention away from your shoulders and highlight your bosom instead.

In addition to the neckline, choose a trumpet style wedding dress. This style has a skirt with a wider flare, so it will take the attention away from your shoulders and give the illusion of a curvaceous body instead.

For Wide Hips:

If you have a pear-shaped figure, then take attention away from your hips by wearing an off-shoulder gown with a ton of detail.

Pair your off-shoulder neckline with a trumpet style dress, since the flare will make you look curvier rather than wide-hipped.

Practical Considerations

This gown is completely figure-hugging, which means that it’s very, very tight. That’s how it gives you that perfect hourglass look. So, while you may look really gorgeous, you may not be very comfortable. And since this is your day, you want to enjoy it to the hilt.

Another thing you need to keep in mind is that if you are going to have an outdoor wedding in a place that is hot, then you could end up sweating profusely in this dress. So, when you wear and uncomfortably tight dress with hot weather, you may end up not enjoying your day of marriage at all.