Top 6 Key Investments for a Lavish-Looking Home

Building a house starts with setting a solid foundation so that the structure can remain strong and stable for years to come. The same principle can be applied once the house is finished, and the work on the interior begins.

If you think this makes no sense, imagine you have bought the most luxurious furniture for your living room, but instead of a good wooden floor, you only have concrete under your feet. No matter how fabulous your sofa is, it definitely won’t look nice if placed on an inappropriate surface.

That’s why it is vital to pay attention to some essentials at the beginning that will serve as a good base for further decorations. Read the text below to find out what you shouldn’t spare your money on if you want your home to look impeccable.

1. Choose Your Flooring Carefully

The floor is the base of every room. As much as inadequate flooring can ruin the overall look of a room, a good-quality one can make it a real eye-candy. If you don’t have that much money to buy hardwood flooring, several less expensive alternatives can help you get almost the same effect.

On the Ambientbp.com website, you can check out rigid core vinyl flooring as this is one of the most popular flooring options these days. In recent years, this flooring type has been perfected to resemble hardwood flooring to the tiniest detail. This floor type comes in any color you can imagine, enabling you to design your rooms like the ones you often see in magazines.

2. Carpets vs. Rugs

Once you take care of the flooring, carpets and rugs should be next on your list of priorities. Here, you should rather focus on the quality and practical aspects than the design itself. Count in the fact that carpets are great if you prefer walking barefoot when at home. However, keeping them clean is a tough job that may cause you headaches simply by thinking of it.

Rugs, on the other hand, are low-maintenance investments that you can easily clean or even replace if you get bored with them.

3. Bathroom Tiles Matter

The story about bathroom tiles is quite similar to the one of good flooring. Before you go shopping for bathroom tiles, take some time to look into bathroom design ideas.

Hint number one: try to focus on the design of the tiles that go well with more than one color and style. For example, if you choose tiles in a universal color like black, white, or gray, you can easily add some wooden shelves and cabinets and create a sophisticated spa-like environment.

Should you change your mind and get an idea to make your bathroom more modern-looking, the only thing you need to replace would be the furniture. However, if you get tiles in some other color, for instance, blue, you won’t be able to improvise.

Hint number two: if you don’t want to give up on those colorful tiles, at least don’t place them over the whole bathroom. Instead, choose one wall that’s going to be your signature side and use plain tiles for the rest of the bathroom. This way, you won’t have to demolish the whole bathroom once those glittery tiles go out of fashion.

4. Invest in Doors and Windows

I believe there’s no need to explain why doors and windows must be of top-notch quality. Their main goal is to provide protection, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be aesthetically pleasing.

After you decide what type of doors and windows you want quality-wise, try to imagine how they would go along with your home’s general look. Again, you will have a plethora of choices, but try to stick to those that are going to look good when combined with other elements of your home.

5. Back to Basics with the Walls

While designing your dream house, you will come across many creative ideas that will get your attention. There will be plenty of color combinations for your walls that might get you thinking that’s precisely what you want, but rest assured, you will regret making any extreme choice sooner than you can imagine.

Maybe that bright red color seems to be a perfect representation of your character, but after you spend some time surrounded by red walls, you will understand why no sophisticated building in the world goes for those tones.

If you want to spice up your rooms with some more vibrant colors, do it with easily replaceable decorative pieces like rugs, lamps, or curtains. You can even buy furniture in some interesting colors, but, by all means, avoid rainbow colors on your walls.

6. Lighting

Good lighting can transform the room’s atmosphere in a second, but only if it’s carefully planned and installed. You will need brightness when you are performing some meaningful tasks, but there will also be times when you will want the light to be dimmed. This is particularly important if you live in a small apartment and don’t have separate rooms for working, sleeping, and hanging out with friends.

Nowadays, you have the option to control all the lights in your home via a remote. Just make sure to install lights in different parts of your rooms to achieve diverse effects.

Final Thoughts

As a final piece of advice, we would like to emphasize the importance of letting professionals take care of all the crucial work around the house. With so many TV shows presenting all those DIY projects, it is easy to start believing you can do it all by yourself. And maybe you can do it well, but not as good as someone trained for it. Don’t let your bathroom flood your entire home just because you didn’t want to spend some extra money on experts who would make it last a lifetime.