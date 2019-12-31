Investing in New Uniforms for Your Employees is Essential

Although they may seem like a minor detail, uniforms are an extremely important aspect of running a business. A well-made uniform helps improve brand consistency and the appearance of your business.

However, like all things, uniforms don’t last forever — they can get faded, torn or damaged easily. This is particularly true if your employees have physically demanding jobs.

To ensure that your employees look approachable and professional, you need to update your uniforms regularly. If you’re not sure if it’s the right time to replace your old uniforms, look out for these signs.

1. Can’t Distinguish Customers from Employees

When it comes to uniforms, the first rule is that they need to be distinguishable. This makes it easier for customers to differentiate your employees from other shoppers.

To give your uniforms a distinct appearance, you should integrate details like:

Bright Colors

Company Logo

Company Slogan

Contact Information (Phone Number, Website, Social Media Handle/s)

If you want to save money on your uniforms, you should go to a custom t-shirt printing company that offers free estimates and delivery, like PrintsCanada.com. This can help you save a lot of money, especially if you have over 100 employees.

2. Current Uniforms Are in Poor Condition

As mentioned earlier, uniforms can be easily damaged. This can negatively impact the way that your employees look. When your employees look disheveled, it hinders the reputation and appearance of your business.

Instead of letting your employees walk around with stains and holes in their uniforms, you should invest in some new ones. This will give your employees something to look forward to.

3. Rebranding

Rebranding is an essential part of running a business. Many business owners feel that rebranding should be done every 7 to 10 years. If you fail to do this, customers may end up losing interest in your business.

The rebranding process can be quite time-consuming. Several things need to be done, ranging from creating a new logo to switching up the company colors. However, the rebranding process isn’t complete without new uniforms.

If you’re employees walk around the workplace with outdated uniforms, it could potentially confuse your customers and negatively impact your brand’s consistency.

4. Current Uniforms Don’t Provide Enough Comfort

Do your employees work outside? If so, they most likely have to wear a jacket, sweater or other protective gear while they work — especially in the cold winter months.

When your employees wear jackets, they end up covering up their uniforms, which makes it difficult for civilians to identify them.

If this is the case, you need to invest in warmer uniforms for your employees. Many print shops offer high-quality, custom sweatshirts and jackets which are ideal for working in cold conditions.

There are several benefits to purchasing new uniforms for your employees. Some of the most obvious benefits are that they make your employees more distinguishable, improve their appearance and aid in the rebranding process. New uniforms can also keep your employees comfortable and warm, which is extremely important for people who work in cold conditions.