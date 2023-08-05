Why You Should Invest in a Premium Horseshoe Game Set

Horseshoes were typically first made for horses, to keep their hoofs protected from regular wear and tear. With time though, and with lots of homes in America having at least one set, people have found another use for them – gaming.

Horseshoe is a pretty popular outdoor game where players, individually or in a team, compete by throwing horseshoes at two metal stakes in the ground, usually at a distance apart. The goal is to encircle both stakes or at least get as close to them as possible. The first competitor to reach a certain number of points wins the game.

As you can imagine, the game is thrilling and adrenaline-pumping, which is why it’s such a great pastime when you have friends over for a party. But you can also pick it up as a hobby.

All you need to get started is a horseshoe game set. This set usually includes four horseshoes and two stakes. Now, premium is key when looking for the perfect set, and here’s why:

Stylish and Classy

A premium horseshoe set will definitely look stylish. Remember, this is a social game, so even though you can play alone too, it’s typically something you pull out for some fun when hosting people over. So, you want to get yourself a set you can be proud to show off.

All in all, a stylish, timeless set can take your guests’ entertainment to a whole new level. And the best part is that premium quality never really goes out of style. Aside from building lasting memories, your friends will be asking you for a recommendation to get their own.

Handmade with Excellent Craftsmanship

One thing that separates regular horseshoe game sets and premium sets is how they are made. The former is what you would call factory-made.

This basically means that the design is fed to the machine, and the manufacturing process is then more or less automated. Hundreds, if not more, horseshoes and stakes are created, all in a similar fashion.

Premium horseshoe sets, on the other hand, are handcrafted to precision. Everything from the material to the design and packaging is detailed and done by hand. And the best part is that the most skilled craftsmen handle the entire process.

They understand the value of what they are making and are committed to producing excellent results.

Unique

Aside from being handmade, premium horseshoe game sets are also made in small batches. This makes them that much more unique.

In fact, every set has a story, from when the material was selected right up to the packaging and shipping. So, no two are the same. What you get is a little bit unique in detail and design.

Guaranteed to Last

The horseshoe game never gets old. That’s because it’s simple, fun, and, to many, a reminder of all the beautiful memories made when growing up. So, when you buy a set, you definitely want it to serve you for the long haul.

Premium horseshoe sets are built for just that- to withstand anything and everything, so you can entertain yourself and your family and friends for years to come.

The horseshoes and stakes are forged from solid steel, one of the strongest and most expensive metals on the planet. Steel is well known to stand strong, even in the toughest of environments, which is why it is popular in the construction of high-rise buildings.

On top of that, the horseshoes and stakes are coated with Sherwin Williams’ premium powder finish, a product designed specifically for steel protection.

This protects the set from corrosion, especially when exposed to rain and other harsh conditions. Plus, the finish helps keep the original color, so that your set looks new for longer.

NHPA-Compliant

Planning to take horseshoe gaming a bit more seriously? Aside from playing horseshoes with your friends in the backyard, you can take the game even further by actually participating in tournaments.

That’s right; there are tournaments you can participate in, in-person or online, if you are great at the game or are looking for that extra thrill.

However, before you do that, you have to prove that your set actually meets the laid-down regulations, especially with regard to weight. The National Horseshoe Pitching Association, or NHPA for short, is the organization responsible for laying down these standards.

Plus, it maintains memberships for those who want to compete in tournaments.

Now, with a premium horseshoe set, you don’t really have to think about whether you meet these standards or not. And that’s because of the crafting process that takes these guidelines into account to ensure compliance.

Lifetime Warranty

Now, a premium horseshoe set not only promises you quality and durability but actually guarantees it with a lifetime warranty. The lifetime craftsman warranty protects you, the customer, from issues to do with product defects.

So, basically, if your horseshoes prove to be defective, with normal use and under typical conditions, they can repair it for you.

If repair is impossible or several attempts have been unsuccessful, the manufacturer can either replace the product or refund you the purchase price. This doesn’t usually cost you anything and happens in as little as a few days, depending on the issue.

The best thing about a lifetime warranty is it never expires. Basically, your set is covered for its entire lifetime. That said, keep in mind that the warranty does not cover regular wear and tear, which can happen over the years, maintenance, loss, or damage because of misuse/ neglect.

Buying a Horseshoe Game Set is Definitely a Worthy Investment

So, do you enjoy the horseshoe game? Or are you looking for new ways to entertain guests at home parties and gatherings? Acquiring a premium horseshoe set is a great idea. The initial investment you make is well worth it as you get something classy, sturdy, and unique.

And if by any chance there’s a defect, there’s a lifetime warranty to cover you. The best part is you can make partial payments and have your set delivered once done.