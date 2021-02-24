Interview With The “Shameless” Star Emma Kenney – 2021 Nude Pics



Actress Emma Kenney is best known for her role of Debbie Gallagher, in the TV series “Shameless” on Showtime. She also plays the role of Harris in the “Roseanne” reboot series on ABC, as well as in the spin-off show “The Conners”.

Emma Rose Kenney was born on September 14, 1999, in Manhattan, New York, USA. She is the daughter of Gillian Kenney, who works as a criminal defense lawyer, and Kevin Kenney, a sports writer working for Fox Sports. She has a brother.

She recently had an interview with “Authority Magazine”, where she revealed a lot about herself. Read on to learn what questions she was asked, and how she answered them.

At the beginning of the interview, the young actress was asked about her backstory and what she can reveal to the readers. She said the following:

“I was born in NYC and lived in Brooklyn until we moved to New Jersey. I took acting classes in New York and fell in love with it. I started “Shameless” when I was ten years old and was traveling between filming in LA and going to public school on the east coast. I moved to California when I was fifteen years old, and have been here ever since. I graduated high school from an ‘actor kid’ school in Malibu.”

Next, the interviewer asked her about her funniest as well as the most interesting stories that happened her during her years in the movie industry, to which she said:

“This industry is so unpredictable and random, honestly, so it’s hard to pick a specific moment because there have been some really odd funny ones that my friends and I will laugh about for days!”

The next question was about the most interesting and exciting projects the young actress is currently working on. She revealed she has been and will be very busy:

“It’s been crazy recently because I’m currently filming 2 shows, both of which I’m a series regulars, so it been suuuuper busy. I’m wrapping up the eighth season of “Shameless” and just started shooting the new reboot of “Roseanne”. I’m playing Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) daughter, and the original cast is back. It’s been so dope to be on a new set because I’ve mostly just been on “Shameless”. But now I’m set-hopping and will normally shoot “Shameless” all morning at Warner Brothers then go to CBS Studios to shoot “Roseanne” all afternoon and evening. Coffee has been my best friend!”

About the similarities and differences between herself and her character Debbie Gallagher, Emma Kenney said this:

“Debbie is a character I’ve turned into a human being. People feel they have watched her grow up. The fact Debbie and I both have human emotions is the only real similarity.”

Emma also said what the fans can expect from her character as well as the show itself during the newest season of “Shameless”. The young star revealed what is next to come:

“Debbie is in a much more positive mindset and has a killer work ethic, which is super exciting and inspiring to play. She’s dedicated and strong and has her eyes on the prize.”

Emma has a great cast surrounding her with “Shameless”. The interview revealed who inspires her the most from them, and what she gained from each of her colleague. This is what she had to share:

“I look up to so many different people for a lot of different reasons. I’ve grown up with my “Shameless” cast and we have all gone through so much together. I see the way they all handle certain situations and just look to them all in admiration in many different ways. I look up to Bill [William H. Macy’s] HUMBLENESS, Emmy [Rossum’s] STRENGTH, Jeremy [Allen White’s] COMPASSION, Cam [Monaghan’s] DRIVE, and Ethan [Cutkosky’s] GROUNDEDNESS. I look up to Shanola [Hampton’s] KINDNESS and Steve [Howie’s] HUMOR.”

Lastly, she was asked a tough question about how she has and how she plans to use her success that she gained to bring goodness to the world and people around her. Emma Kenney gave us an interesting and very positive answer here:

“I think if I can spread positivity and realness to even one person, I’d feel good! I like to promote realness and I love being on such real shows that we don’t get our hair blown out and a full face of makeup on. I like to play a REAL young teenager girl with real struggles because it feels so much more authentic and true for young people to look up to. I’m not saying to do everything the Gallaghers do, but you have to look up to their love and loyalty and drive for sure.”

The young actress has a bright future ahead of her, and we are happy she is enjoying her life at the moment. She is still in the early stages of her already successful young career, and more fame and success lie ahead!

Nude pics