Interior Design Tips That Will Increase Your Home’s Value

Investing money in a home you plan to sell has always been a debatable discussion. As with every product, nobody would like a home that’s not looking bright and cozy. No matter if you plan on selling your home or not, its look and feel have a significant impact on how well it will sell in the future.

An outdated design style, lack of lighting and small, unorganized spaces are definitely turn-offs for potential buyers. For this reason, before selling your home, you should focus on specific updates based on the yearly trends. These updates will give you an advantage by impressing the potential buyers and thus adding value to your home.

In order to help you out in this task, we’ve compiled a list of the popular design trends and details which will help you decide what to focus on before selling your home.

Expand the closet

According to professionals in the field, investing in your home’s closet will always pay off. Creating more storage within your current space will definitely add value without spending a fortune. A good tip is to look for closet systems that can be customized after the buyer moves in.

Bathroom renovation

If you plan on renovating your bathroom, you’ll have a huge advantage at hand and it’ll all likely pay in spades when finished. This includes upgrading worn-out surfaces, finishes, and materials. However, if you’re on a budget and you lack the patience of longer renovations, you can start off with the lighting, go through modernizing the counter surfaces and finish off with an elegant tub as the center of the “oasis”.

Tuxedo style kitchen

Of course, you can’t increase your home’s value without changing up your kitchen. Elegant, simple and balanced tuxedo kitchens offer a contemporary look that usually employs mixed metals.

From lighting to plumbing to hardware, many designers and homeowners like to experiment with finish combinations such as matte black and brass. After all, even though a kitchen upgrade can be pricey, it’ll definitely turn out a worthy pre-sale project. Similar to the bathroom, you should focus on the small details.

Hardwood floor refinish

Obviously, the more authentic the look of your home, the higher it’s value will be. For this reason, whether it’s new hardwood or refinishing existing hardwood floors, you should know that hardwood is the perfect price booster.

This is because wooden floors drastically enhance the look of your home. They add the so-wanted warmth and richness that’s hard to capture with carpet. If you happen to have such a floor, a good idea is to refinish it in order to add a new look and feel for a lot less than if you replace it.

Some Other Tips That Will Increase Your Home’s Value

As there are no general rules for improving your home’s look and value, the best tip here is to follow the idea of “quality over quantity”. Designing a home that can withstand the test of time is a much more desired property.

The best advice you can take is to focus on the location and the quality of the construction, the materials and the design, rather than building the biggest building on the block.

Avoid trends and focus on the details

Although a little risky, you should actually stay away from most design trends and avoid some popular but untested materials. The reason for this is that trends quickly become outdated and therefore you should consider focusing on appliances and cabinets that are timeless. It’s suggested that apart from bathrooms and kitchens, you should also add elements of drama in unexpected places, e.g. the stairway. Let’s not forget the closet.

Stay color neutral and showcase light

Of course, we all have favorite colors. However, going with a neutral look when choosing your interior paint will definitely come out as more appealing to potential buyers. Especially when you’re designing a home with resale value in mind. Moreover, natural light is always a positive feature for any home. Therefore, you should show off your windows with high hanging window treatments so as to give the illusion that the windows are larger than they actually are.

Declutter

Obviously, nobody wants to buy a home that’s stuffy and tight-spaced. Cleaning and organizing are the first steps to achieving a more appealing and cozy interior. What you can do is to go through your house and get rid of anything that you feel your room doesn’t need.

In addition, you can get a little creative and build your own storage spaces with the idea of minimizing the clutter in the room. Remember that keeping unnecessary objects will only get in the way of your plans and ideas. Ultimately, you can hold a yard sale or put items on resale and private trading websites to make some extra cash.

Reuse and Refresh

Surprisingly, you can always repurpose, refinish or even reimagine what you have, especially if you’re tight on the budget. You can always have some fun and by doing this, you’ll break free from the stale layouts while trying new configurations with what you have at hand.

You can always consider customizing your old sofa or chair, repainting the dull coffee table and add a splash of color to the room. After all, interior design has no limits so you can free your mind and get creative.

Repaint

Arguably, one of the most cost-friendly renovations you can make is repainting. This is because the paint is an affordable material but it also has immense power in instantly transforming the feel of a room. If you want to follow the most recent trends, you can go with lively color. However, it’s always a better idea to go with neutral tones such as beige, gray, or yellow.

Carefully Plan Your Room Design

Before starting your project, it’s imperative that you go from room to room and visualize which objects are going to be placed where. At first, this might look like a very tedious and even expensive task, but it’ll definitely make your life easier. The most important factor, however, is that you should always remember that you’re the real designer and everything depends on your choices, preferences, and ideas.

For this reason, you should take your time and shop from numerous brands so as to get the best from all worlds, you should also measure your room with AR features. Moreover, looking for inspiration from interior design blogs and designs by professionals in the field is now an available and effortless task. Last but not least, you can plan your room design by just placing any item in any space. By doing this you’ll get new ideas and envision your home renovation plan.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, improving your home’s interior design is always a good move, especially if done properly and in a smart way. What’s more, by taking the above bits of advice to heart you’ll not only ensure you’ll have a long-lasting home, but you’ll also increase your property’s value if you plan on selling it sometime in the future.

However, it’s always a good idea to rely and work with professionals and hiring an interior design service will save you tons of time and money. If you’re looking for the best local service in the field, Swiss Interior offers top quality interior design services in Singapore.