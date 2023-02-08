Cornwall is such an enchanting place, full of wonder and mystery. So, it’s no surprise many people flock to the southwest coast, for summer and spring breaks or a weekend getaway.

Whether you’ve visited the Cornish lands before, or you’re heading there for the first time, we thought it would be a great idea to explore 10 interesting facts about Cornwall.

This will surely help inspire your next trip to the Cornish lands.

Scroll to discover more.

1. Miners are behind the Cornish Pasty

Can you really visit Cornwall without sampling a Cornish Pasty or two? This pastry favorite was created in Cornwall after Miner wives were looking for a way to give their partners a hearty meal that they could tuck into the mines.

The idea was that the miners would hold the edge of the pasty, the thicker part, with their dirty hands, and eat the inside of the pastry, essentially the meal. Once the filling was eaten the pasty would be discarded. It even has Protected Geographical Indication status under European Union law as a genuine specialty destined for export.

2. Over 300 beaches across a 433-mile-long coastline!

Cornwall is home to the longest coastlines in the whole of the UK. Along its 433 miles long coast, you’ll find over 300 beaches.

Being on the South West coast, the Atlantic Ocean rolls the perfect surfing waves towards the Cornish shores, making it one of the best places to surf in the world.

3. The most western point of England is located in Cornwall

A popular tourist attraction, Land’s End, is the most western point of England which sees many visitors each year, wanting a photo with the iconic signpost.

4. Cornwall is the birthplace of King Arthur

It’s believed that King Arthur was born in Tintagel, Cornwall. This theory was made famous with the stories of the Sword in the Stone and the existence and protection of Merlin the magician.

You can learn all about King Arthur, and Merlin, at Tintagel Castle.

5. Cornwall has one city – Truro

Not only is Truro the only city to be located in the Cornish lands, but it’s also the UK’s smallest city, and is home to a cathedral built in 1910.

6. Doc Martin

If you’re a fan of the TV show, Doc Martin, the place in which the show is set is an actual village, Port Isaac. You can explore all the places where your favourite scenes were set.

7. Tourism is big job sector

It’s believed that over 20% of the Cornish population work in the tourism industry. However, it can be difficult in the winter months as most tourist come for their summer holidays.

8. Haunted Cornwall

Cornwall is said to be one of the most haunted places in England. And if you’re wanting to get spooked on your break away to Cornwall, why not visit – Bodmin Moor, Bodmin Jail, Jamaica Inn and the Polbreen Mine?

9. Over 385 plant types

Believe it or not, but Cornwall is home to over 385 types of plants. Helping to grow this number is, of course, the wonderful Eden Project.

Home to a vast collection of plants, the Eden Project is one place many people head to when visiting Cornwall.

10. Basking Sharks holiday in Cornwall

Growing to be as long as double-decker buses, basking sharks are the second largest fish, after the whale shark. They can weigh as much as seven tonnes and live for up to 50 years, and you guessed it – they can be spotted in the Cornish waters.

These sharks are completely harmless and basically toothless, friendly giants. You can go for boat trips to spot them leaving from Penzance, with the best time to spot them between May and September.

Cuisine of Cornwall

Cornwall is the ideal vacation spot for foodies, as its cuisine boasts a range of traditional delicacies and exquisite dishes. The main ingredients of local meals are fish and seafood, milk, eggs, potatoes, bacon, and creamed corn. This abundance of produce has allowed Cornish Cuisine to become an art form in itself.

Seafood also plays an important role in Cornish Cuisine with favorites like clotted cream ice cream dipped in chocolate sauce or mussels steamed in cider being served not only at restaurants but also at festivals throughout Cornwall all during the summer months. Fish chowder made from local fresh cod or hake topped with a swirl of fresh cream is also very popular as well as baked salmon served with a light lemon creme sauce and boiled vegetables grown right on the island- accompanied by typical British chips (fries).

Another regional favorite is pasty egg mayonnaise featuring boiled egg slices nestled in crunchy pastry surrounded by generous portions of creamy mayonnaise; this dish can be served cold or heated up for extra flavor! The combination of these ingredients gives rise to traditional dishes that keep alive recipes from centuries past; allowing visitors to enjoy true Cornish cuisine at its best.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Cornwall

Cornwall is a popular tourist destination and offers visitors a vast array of activities and attractions. From picturesque beaches to magnificent historical sites, there is something for everyone in Cornwall. Listed below are some of the top tourist attractions in the area:

St Ives: This seaside resort town sits on the western coast of Cornwall, near Land’s End. Holidaymakers flock to St Ives to experience the stunning scenery, fantastic beaches, world-renowned art galleries, and creamy Cornish ice cream!

Castles and Museums: Cornwall has many ancient castle ruins that attract visitors from all over the world, such as Pendennis Castle, St Michael’s Mount and Royal Cornwall Museum. Whatever your interest may be; you can guarantee that you will find something exciting at any one of these cultural musts!

St Just minster Church: This 14th Century Anglican Church is open to visitors all year round, with illuminated chapels taking place during winter months. With its sublime architecture and picturesque grounds, it is no surprise that this church remains a hugely popular attraction.

Gardens of Cornwall: Admire plenty of rare plants throughout spectacular gardens situated around Cornwall’s coastlines. The fabled Lost Gardens Of Heligan sit among many delights, such as Laity Moor Plantation or Tregothnan Gardens which are just some great examples of nature’s beauty found across county lines.

With its stunning landscapes, captivating culture, and fascinating history, Cornwall is a destination that everyone should visit. From the iconic Cornish Pasty to the awe-inspiring St Michael’s Mount, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this unique area of England. Whether you are looking for an adventure or just want to take in some breathtaking scenery, it’s worth taking the time to explore all that Cornwall has to offer.