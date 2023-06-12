5 Important Factors to Consider When Installing Solar in Residential Buildings

When people think about solar energy, they oftentimes think of solar panel arrays in fields and deserts. Most don’t think of solar installation in residential homes.

Yet, there are many advantages to having solar for residential homes. Not only can it save you money, but it can help you be more sustainable as well!

Don’t worry if you’ve never installed solar before. Here’s all you need to know about residential solar installation.

1. Proper Solar Panel Material Selection

Different materials have different solar absorption, transmission, and reflection capabilities. Glass is a popular material for solar panels. It can absorb a decent amount of light through high-efficiency panels. But there are also different materials used.

Here are the different types of solar panel materials.

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Monocrystalline panels offer the highest efficiency. This means it can produce more energy from a smaller area. Due to their efficiency, these solar panels tend to be more reliable over the longer term.

Monocrystalline panels are able to cope better with the impact of dirt and dust.

Thin-Film Solar Cells

Thin film solar cells are made of various materials. It has amorphous silicon, copper indium gallium diselenide, or cadmium telluride. The thin layers of material are what give the cells their high efficiency.

One of the advantages of thin-film solar cells is that they can be applied to many types of surfaces. Thin film solar cells also tend to be more flexible, and they can fit in any environment.

Amorphous Silicon Solar Cell

Amorphous silicon cells are well-suited for small-scale and large-scale power production. They are lightweight and can be easily integrated into the structure of buildings.

Amorphous silicon cells are also resistant to UV radiation. Their electrical efficiency remains stable over a wide range of temperatures.

Biohybrid Solar Cell

Biohybrid solar cells are lightweight and flexible. This makes them easy to install and transport. They are also cost-effective and highly reliable.

These features have already enabled biohybrid solar cells to take a significant portion of the renewable energy market. Biohybrid solar cells are expected to become even more widely used in the coming years as they become even more efficient and cost-effective.

Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell

Cadmium Telluride solar cells are an emerging technology used in solar cells. Because they are thin-film in nature, they are more lightweight and easier to install.

They are among the most efficient materials when it comes to converting sunlight into electricity. They also generate very little heat and are highly cost-effective.

Concentrated PV Cell

A concentrated PV cell is a particular type of solar cell that uses lenses and curved mirrors to focus sunlight onto one cell. This results in increased electricity production. It is one of the newer forms of solar cells, but it has the advantage of giving a much higher output of electricity than traditional solar cells.

Concentrated PV cells are also more space-efficient, able to produce up to five times the electrical energy from the same area.

2. Solar Panel Orientation

Solar panel orientation typically faces south in North America as this direction promotes maximum solar exposure. This means that facing the panels to the north, east, or west can substantially decrease solar radiation absorbed due to limited daylight exposure.

It is also important to ensure that the tilt of the solar panel faces optimally to collect the maximum amount of sunlight in order to maximize system output. It is important to maintain unobstructed access to sunlight and for the panel to be positioned away from other objects that could reflect thermal energy or shade or cast shadows onto the solar panels.

3. Consider the Size of the Inverter

A larger inverter size is capable of powering larger. Larger electrical loads and can also be used to provide grid backup for the entire home.

Smaller inverters are good for smaller-scale installations and are more readily available. If you want to find more information about the different solar sizes, make sure to reach out to the nearest installer in your area.

It is important to research and decides what energy demands must be met and which type of inverter would best meet the needs. Inverter efficiency and durability should also be considered when purchasing this component. It is essential to carefully consider and accurately size the inverter in order to maximize solar energy production and ensure a successful installation.

4. Location of the Building

The location of a residential building is an important factor to consider when installing solar because it affects the amount of sunlight and electricity production that the panels can generate. If the building is in a place with long periods of direct sunlight, then solar energy can be a particularly effective and efficient option.

However, if the building is in a location with a major tree line that may obstruct the sunlight from reaching the solar panels, then the energy production will be reduced significantly, leading to decreased savings over time. For optimal performance, the solar panels should be facing south and have an unobstructed tilt angle in order to get as much direct sunlight as possible.

5. Existing Structure of the Building

When installing residential solar systems, the existing structure of the building must be taken into consideration. Knowing the roof dimensions, pitch, and available area is essential for proper installation. In addition, an engineer should inspect the infrastructure of the home. The structure of the roof, as well as the integrity of the walls, needs to be considered.

Evaluating the impacts of the panel’s weight on the building is also important, while any local building code restrictions must be followed. Any other existing features of the home, such as skylights or chimneys, have to be thought about to ensure the panels are installed properly and safely.

Reach Out to Professional Installers of Solar for Residential Properties Today

You can benefit from solar for residential properties, but important factors must be considered prior to installation. Proper material selection, orienting panels toward the sun, and inverter size are some influential factors to consider.

To learn more, contact a professional solar installer today!

