Installing Pool in Your Backyard – What Should you Know

The best thing about the warm weather is the moment when you sit down, next to the water, order your favorite drink and just savor that perfect feeling of freedom. What is better than that?

Being able to do that in your own backyard. Having a pool that you don’t have to travel to and just to get up and dive in whenever you want is the dream! However, installing one in your backyard is not something that can happen overnight.

There are some things you need to consider before you start digging. Here are the most important things you need to know before you hire the professionals to get the job done

Why do you need it?

Sit down with your family and talk why do you need a pool in your yard. Do you need it for health purposes, exercise or just for entertainment? Depending on the reason why, it’s going to be easier for you to decide on the shape and size.

Type and Size

Depending on the size of your yard, your pool can be in a lot of different shapes and size. First things first, there are several types. They can be in-ground or above ground. The in-ground ones can be made of vinyl, fiberglass, concrete and other types of materials.

There are different options for filtering and cleaning systems, so make sure you do some good research. If you have a big backyard, you can make the pool really big, but if you have a smaller size yard, you’ll need to get creative. You should also remember that it reflects the architecture of the house, so you can make them match and have a complementary effect on both.

Remember to make it visible from all parts of the yard and to be able to look at it from the house so you can just smile and relax just by enjoying the view.

Budget, Budget, Budget!

After you’ve decided why you need it and how big it’s going to be, you will need to think about the budget. Set a budget and try to stick to it. Decide how you’re going to pay for it

Depending on the material, demands, type, and size of the pool and the features you plan on adding, it can cost $30,000 and more. You should remember that they not only cost a considerable amount of money, it is also an investment where you cannot recoup the money spent.

Don’t forget to add all the features and extras when you are deciding on the budget. Swimming lessons might be a part of that budget as well.

Your Yard Will be Damaged

Remember that pools cannot be finished in a few days. It usually takes about 6 weeks from start to finish. At that time, your yard will be destroyed. During the process try not to freak out. And you should know that most plants and flowers will be in the way of the trucks and other heavy equipment, so if you want to save them, move them out of the way before everything begins.

If you have pets, you should know that chances are, they will get all the dirt, sand and clay inside the house. The same goes for kids. You will need to be extra careful and make sure everyone is safe in the building process. And you should also have some extra time for cleaning as your porch will be a huge mess as well.

Choose the Best Company

When you start researching the options you have, you will see that there are a lot of companies that can help you get the pool of your dreams. However, not everyone is professional and not all companies can offer you the same thing.

Make sure you get pictures and blueprints on how the pool would look like and get as many details about the materials and durability before you choose a company.

Compasspools.com.au is one of the companies that can help you make the right decision and they provide tips on how to think like a pool owner. Check out their website and learn more about the things they offer.

Extras

Everything extra you want to add to the pool will raise the cost of it. This covers things like lights, fountains, pavers, flow and so on. You can choose some simple lights, add fiberglass and concrete over the pavers and other things that will make it look better, but you will still stay in budget.

If you have a bigger budget, you can choose mosaic tiles, fire and water features, water slides, diving boards and anything else you think will make you happy. When you choose the extras, think about the people who will be using it and enjoy it.

Safety

Before installing a pool, contact your insurance company. It may affect your insurance and also check the local safety requirements. The safety features should be factored into your budget. To be on the safe side, you should install fences on all four sides and have them be at least four feet high.

You can also put an underwater alarm so you know when someone enters the pool. This is a good feature to have at night, especially if you have pets and small children. Prepare for emergencies and while the pool is being built, try and take some first aid classes.

Maintenance

When you set your budget, you will need to consider the long-term costs. To keep the water clean, you will need filters and chemicals. The filter needs to be plugged in and that will result in higher electric bills. Also, you will need to invest in covers and think about cleaning. You can also hire a company to take care of your backyard and that will cost extra.

Having a pool in your backyard will make your life better, happier and healthier. By swimming for at least one hour per day, your overall health will get better. Even though it’s not cheap to install it in your yard, you will get the luxury you deserve. Remember to have fun and put a sunscreen!