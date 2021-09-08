The Main Benefits of Installing Bay and Bow Windows

Bay and bow windows are a popular feature in Canadian homes. They are beautiful alternatives that have been around for centuries and continue to be loved to this day.

If you consider installing new units in your home, you are in the right place. Our team has contacted Ecoline Windows, Canadian window replacement experts, and together we have compiled the main benefits you get when going with bay and bow units. Interested? Keep reading!

What Are Bay and Bow Windows?

Bay windows are three-sectioned units that jut out from the wall, forming a bay area inside the home.

Bow windows have a similar concept, except they are curved in shape. They are both popular for adding space and unique design to a home. They are commonly made into window seats and reading nooks.

The main differences between these two types are the number of sections:

Bow windows have more individual sections, and the types of units within the larger structure

Bay units are made up of one picture window in the middle, with two different units surrounding it. In contrast, bow units use the same window style in each section, usually casements.

These two have been around since Medieval times when they were used in castles. They have been popular in every age of history since then. It comes as no surprise, then, that these styles are both visually stunning and efficient.

Bay units are now slightly more modern in design, with their bow alternatives sticking more closely to their traditional roots.

Are Bay and Bow Windows Popular in Canadian Homes?

The city of San Francisco has the highest number of bay windows recorded. However, they are popular all over the world. Many Canadians choose these units for their visual design, natural light levels, and the extra room they add to your space.

They can also be made to be as energy efficient as you need, and so there are no issues if you live in a colder area of Canada.

Let’s take a look at why these two types remain so popular with Canadian homeowners to this day.

Why Should You Buy Bay or Bow Windows?

While there are many reasons to go with these units, Canadians usually prefer them because of:

Natural Light: The design of bay and bow, with such large glass areas, allows for lots of natural light to enter your home. If you want a light and bright room, installing these units would be the way to go.

Added House Value: Bay and bow are unique and make a real visual statement. They increase the curb value of your home and impress viewers and potential buyers. This means that a new replacement has a direct impact on the overall value of your home.

Extra Space and Seating: Bay and bow units are more than just windows. They add an extra seating area in your home and give you a little extra space in whatever room they are in. Many homeowners choose to use this space as a spot to look out and take in the views from their home or as a reading nook. By pushing the window space out into the house’s exterior, these glass types free up more internal space.

Views: These types of units are perfect if you have a scenic view you want to show off. With so much surface area opened and filled with long glass panes, you can get a full view of anything outside. The curved structure of bow units allows you to have an almost panoramic view of your scenery too.

Ventilation: The wide space and multiple glasses that make up bay and bow windows allow for lots of ventilation to enter your room when they are opened. Since the two types are made up of multiple individual units, you can control how much air comes in and out of your home, and the whole unit doesn’t need to be opened at once. This also has security benefits for your home.

Some Other Things to Consider

While there are so many benefits and advantages of bay and bow that make them so popular, there are also a couple of things to keep in mind before you purchase and install them in your home.

Cost: Bay and bow alternatives are typically more expensive than other styles. This makes sense due to their size, popularity and beauty. But it is something to consider when weighing up your options for new units.

Energy Efficiency: To ensure that your bay or bow windows are energy-efficient, it is important that Energy Star-rated products are used. With such a large area of glass in your home, it is vital that materials with good R-value ratings are installed to ensure energy efficiency and no impact on your heating bills. Energy-efficient windows may be able to receive funding through the Greener Homes Grant, and so it is worth checking this out.

Reduced Exterior Space: Due to the design of, it is crucial that you have sufficient exterior space and that this won’t be cut down too much by the installation of these windows.

Installation: Bay and bow units can be expensive to install, and it is essential that you find someone who is experienced in fitting these particular types, who is reliable, and who has good reviews online. Fitting them if they don’t exist in your home already is an expert-level job, and it needs to be treated as such.

To Sum Up…

There are many obvious reasons why Canadian homeowners adore bay and bow units. They are beautiful, open, light, space-saving, and have a unique interior design feature. They add to the overall value of your home, and they turn every window into a viewing experience.

There are some critical things to consider when making the decision to install them in your home, such as price, difficulty to install, and energy efficiency, but overall, there are far more advantages than disadvantages to these age-old classics.