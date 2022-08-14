How do You Install a Suction Handle Bar

Bathroom and shower space innovations never cease to impress. Nowadays, an average individual has the opportunity to enrich their space with various gadgets that were almost unimaginable back in the day. Still, minimalism remains one of the most followed trends, which implies as little occupied space while the effectiveness remains uncompromised. If you do recognize yourself in the aforementioned and enjoy executing DIY projects, you will be happy to find out about the tips and tricks on how to install a suction handle bar at your place. Therefore, feel free to go through the lines below and get ready to enhance your lifestyle with ease.

What is a Suction Handle Bar?

As its name suggests, the gizmo is a carefully designed handle bar that uses a vacuum to attach to all sorts of different surfaces. Initially, it is envisaged as a tool for bathrooms and showers, since it potentiates increased mobility and brings enhanced comfort to the table. Or, shall we say, to your bath. Jokes aside, the advantages this little fellow can offer are numerous, especially if you compare it to alternative solutions which require much more effort to be installed.

No Drilling

Let’s be honest. Even though the process of drilling might appear as logical to skillful craftsmen, not everyone feels comfortable drilling a hole in their shower. Not only is it noisy and messy, but it also requires steady hands and some prior knowledge to do the procedure the right way.

Suction handlebars require no such actions since all you have to do reflects in gently positioning the tool on a flat surface. After you flip the switches, you can take a shower and enjoy your newly enhanced space without having to worry about the clutter the alternative options would imply.

Say Goodbye to Mess

When it comes to installing traditional handles, you should be aware that the process means you would probably have to spend an eternity clearing the mess which follows. It does not really matter what type of material your shower walls are covered with since you would have to attach the regular handle to them by using external force.

The story only gets worse if you have tiles since penetrating through them requires additional attention and imposes a risk of damaging the surface if not careful. Now, imagine if you are not satisfied with the initial positioning of the handle! Not only would it take more time, but also more money to compensate for the damage done if you would want to fix the issue.

Due to its ergonomic design reinforced with a vacuum connection, suction handle bars leave no room for the destruction of your lovely bathroom walls. Additionally, if you do not like the position, you can easily switch it almost effortlessly.

Portable Solution

Even though it might have not come to your mind that you could take your suction handle bar at your side wherever you go, we would like to draw your attention to this one-of-a-kind perk. Naturally, not all handle bars are made the same, since you can find different models on the market. To see what both the Enlarged Shower Grab bar and the smaller versions of the gadget look like, we suggest you visit https://tailistore.com/

Yet again, you might not want to deny yourself the pleasure of taking it on a trip, especially if you fall in love with a bigger version of a suction grab bar, so knowing that you have the opportunity should keep you calm at all times. Just stash it with your regular hygiene kit and unpack it once you arrive at your hotel room. It will patiently wait for you to grab it from the bag and attach it to any flat surface you find suitable, to your mutual satisfaction.

The Installation

To install your new best friend for shower time, you will have to shift your focus to a model that you purchase. Basically, the manufacturer should provide a detailed instruction manual that provides all the necessary info.

To make a long story short, the gadget relies on the vacuum. An overwhelming majority of models are enhanced with 2 super tight suction connectors which are controlled by two easy-to-use levers. Your job before the installation would imply thoroughly cleaning the surface to which you intend on attaching your gizmo. The reason for that is more than simple since impurities might mess up the vacuum and prevent you from attaching the bar firmly.

If you have no intention of moving your suction bar every now and then, you can use different types of materials to enhance the connection. Even though it would do the trick, we do not recommend you try it, especially because you would deprive yourself of the pleasure of using the tool for what is designed for. In case you want to attach it permanently, we advise you to read the manual and learn about which adhesive would not harm the material the connectors are made of.

Who can Use a Suction Handle Bar?

To make a long story short, everyone can use it as long as they have what it takes to attach it to a wall. We dare to say that the tool is especially admired in the elderly community since it allows individuals to place it where it suits them whenever they desire to switch positions. What it does is that it increases the range of their mobility by providing stable support, which is deemed a must when slippery conditions are concerned.

Younger generations prefer it due to various modern designs and the ease of use. In the end, it looks cool, and you can install it wherever you want, thus, we dare to say that it is obvious why one might want to enhance their shower space with a gadget as useful as a suction handle bar.

Hopefully, the aforementioned pieces of information and suggestions have given you the answers you were looking for. We dare to say that the installation of a suction handle bar is child’s play, especially if you compare it to the pleasures it potentiates.