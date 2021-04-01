10 Inspirational Rapper Quotes From Legends to Keep You Motivated

Rap music has always been an inspiration. Rappers are legends who have brought a change in people’s thinking. Rapper quotes from https://www.emoovio.com have motivated many to do better as a human.

There are all kinds of Rapper quotes. Quotes that motivate you to do something for yourself, quotes that motivate you to do something for humanity and quotes that motivate you to love yourself regardless of the race.

In this article, we have shown the top 10 best rapper quotes to inspire you.

1.”They’re gonna try to tell you no, shatter all your dreams. But you gotta get up and go and think of better things.”-Mac Miller

Most people in this world will let you down one way or another. People will tell you that you're incapable of doing anything. They will go to any limits to put you down in jealousy. You have to have faith in yourself and keep going to get somewhere in life. No one can stop you from succeeding except yourself.

2.” Pay attention to whom your energy increases and decreases around. That’s the universe giving you a hint of who you should embrace and who you should keep away from.”-P.Diddy

The universe is full of negative and positive vibes. Your sixth sense guides you very well so you should never ignore it. Be with people who instill positive energy in you and provoke you to do better. Stay away from people who spread bad vibes and discourage you.

3.” If people take anything from my music, it should be motivation to know that anything is possible as long as you keep working at it and don’t back down.”-Eminem

Eminem is the greatest rapper in the history of the music industry. People all around the globe take motivation from his songs. He says that if you work hard for something nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams. Just be consistent and keep striving for the best.

4.”I encourage everyone to pay attention to the issues that matter to you, from jobs and the economy to education and our schools, to criminal justice reform. Whatever it is that you care about, make sure you use your voice.”-2 Chainz

Social issues should be addressed by everyone. Rappers play a special role in bringing all these issues to notice. We see bad happening every day yet we stay quiet. Always speak up for anything which doesn’t feel right. Speak up for people because if you don’t speak up now, you will be in misery someday too.

5.”Take the first chance that you get, because you may never get another one.”-Lil Wayne

Life will give you only one or two chance to prove yourself. You are smart enough if you take that chance without being afraid of the future. You never know that a single chance can take you to the top of this world. Write your destiny because you never know what tomorrow holds for you.

6.”You’ve got enemies? Good, that means you stood up for something.”-Eminem

People are only jealous of you because they can’t reach where you are. Don’t be afraid of your enemies because you know that you stood up for the right thing. Your enemies can give you no harm if you are with the truth.

7.” Remind yourself, nobody’s built like you. You design yourself.”-Jay Z

You are your very own kind. No one can take your place because you are unique. Only you know about your capabilities so make the most out of them. You can change your destiny if you want. Set goals, one day you will achieve them. Don’t let anyone bring you down.

8.” Love it or hate it. This is who I am.”-Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has set some serious motivational goals for all teenagers. She carries a bold outlook many people don’t like. Like her, you don’t have to worry about what people think of yourself. Love your self, love your outlook, love your flaws. If you start loving yourself people will also start recognizing you as a strong person.

9.” For every dark night there’s a brighter day.”-Tupac

They say after rain comes a rainbow. When you are in a bad situation, you start to think that you’ll never get out of it when in reality God is only testing you. You always come back stronger after a setback. You have a life full of opportunities waiting ahead for you.

10.”People will love and support you when it’s beneficial.”-Nicki Minaj

This world is full of selfish people. They won’t contact you for years and suddenly they will be all good for their own work. That the bitter truth about this world. Everyone will use you and throw you away like garbage when their work gets done. Realize your worth before it’s too late.

Conclusion

Most rappers bring a lot of positivity to you. Teenage is a phase where you realize the bitter realities of this world and that’s where you are most in rapper songs and music. Rapper quotes guide you very well and make you realize your place in this world.

Many rapper legends have started from the bottom and are on top of this world now. One should learn from their lives and don't commit the mistakes they did. We hope you enjoyed reading this article.