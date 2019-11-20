Insomniac’s Dreamstate Brings Bigger Trance Universe to SoCal

Dreamstate SoCal, the iconic trance festival will soon be opening its doors to rave-goers everywhere. The fifth-edition promises a bigger and bolder experience than ever before.

The festival opens its doors on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at the NOS Events Center. This year the fields and pavement will be home to thousands of trance fans. Dreamstate puts emphasis on its attendees, calling them ‘headliners’, a phrase typically reserved for the artists. However, Insomniac considers its headliners artists and encourages everyone to add to the color and fun of Dreamstate SoCal.

Get In the Dreamstate

Festival-goers show up in vibrant costumes that express their creativity while they mingle and dance with a diverse crowd. Bright tank-tops and jeweled accessories such as kaleidoscope glasses (as seen on innitiwear.com) give a hint to the dress code you can expect. Last year, the festival gathered over 35,000 trance fans in San Bernardino to participate in a neon-lit trance fantasy. Insomniac advocates a philosophy of love, fun, and community. According to its founder, Pasquale Rotella, Dreamstate SoCal is about “seeing beauty and inspiration everywhere you look.”

Dazzling Debuts

This year, Dreamstate will feature all-new stage designs and experiences for headliners. The festival’s trademark art installations stage sets will surround a stunning line-up of the best names in the industry. Artists such as Markus Schulz, Paul van Dyk, and John O’Callaghan are on the roster to deliver hypnotic sounds all through the night. In addition, senses will come alive with a specially designed laser show by Gareth Emery and laser designer Anthony Garcia. Also, Sander van Doorn explores a darker side of trance with his alter-ego, Purple Haze.

Back-to-Back sets will include debuts by Pathfinders, Ashley Smith vs. Maria Healey, and Fables. But the trance doesn’t stop there, however. John Askew and Activa present the world debut of AA meeting with “16 never heard before tracks”. Skypatrol (Standerwick & ReOrder) also plan to reignite their two-man team to deliver mind-numbing trance-feels.

Classics Acts

While the festival has its share of new and exciting surprises, trance-icons will also take command of the stage. Ricky Simmonds and Stephen Jones’ project The Space Brothers promise atmospheric sound and striking visuals. While on the subject of space, ‘Mutant DJ’ Yoji Biomehanika brings his brand of sweat-inducing hard-trance.

Dreamstate stages have appeared in events such as EDC Las Vegas, EDC Guangdong, and Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The festival has since made its mark internationally in the UK, Mexico, Poland, Canada and Australia.

Dreamstate SoCal tickets went on sale June 21 and are found on Dreamstate’s website. General Admission tickets start at $125, and 2-Day VIP tickets start at $250 (taxes and fees not included).