7 Things That Make Men Feel Insecure in a Relationship – 2020 Tips

It doesn’t matter if you are a woman or a man, each of us has felt insecure about your relationship at least once. In this text, we will talk about male insecurity, and that is not a rare occurrence at all, but as we have already said, it is quite natural.

Of course, just because it’s natural doesn’t mean it’s good. No one should constantly feel a certain kind of discomfort. It is healthiest to face it, define it and accept it, and then fight it in your own way.

Men seemingly strong, without insecurity, still have quite a number of hidden fears. It is interesting that all fears can be formulated in one term – “less”. Generally speaking, the source of almost all their insecurities is the fear that they are not big enough in something, that is, that they are “smaller”. And that accompanies them throughout their lives, and the types of insecurity differ only with age.

Will it be a SMALLER size of the genitals at a younger age, and after several years LESS hair on the head and so on indefinitely, but it seems to us that the essence of insecurity is very clear. Since most men never admit this, they mostly skillfully hide it about themselves so that no one can see their vulnerability.

If we can’t get them to talk already, find out for yourself what exactly it is about by reading the rest of the text in which we will explain the secrets of male insecurity in more detail.

Top 7 things that make men insecure in relationships:

1. Man boobs

Sometimes not all men have a problem with SMALL things, but quite the opposite. Men who suffer from gynecomastia have a problem with enlarged breasts or nipples. This health problem is quite present, and it is not easy to live with this disease. It is about breast enlargement in men due to hormonal imbalance. Symptoms begin to appear in adolescence or in the elderly as a consequence of a decrease in the male sex hormone.

In any case, it cannot be prevented, and men who deal with this problem cannot accept their appearance and cannot expose themselves even in front of their closest ones. It is a kind of insecurity that they can barely cope with, but today it can be easily overcome thanks to aesthetic breast correction.

2. Dark circles and eye bags

Another common problem that can be easily solved by aesthetic corrections. Men lose self-confidence because such an appearance associates them with old age, and no one likes to be old. It’s just like that.

That baggy look of their eyes makes them tired, wrinkled and they just don’t feel attractive but totally the opposite. This especially affects men who are 40 years old and older because they have been exposed to the sun for many years.

Of course, this can be prevented if you start using sunscreen at a younger age – which a small number of men do, but if you do not want to face this uncertainty at a more mature age, start immediately.

3. Baldness

Now we come to the part where men are worried that they are missing something. It’s mostly hair. Whether they have long hair, medium, or completely short – no one likes to start noticing baldness.

It is one thing when you shorten or even shave your head on your own initiative, and it is quite another when you start to lose your hair due to age or some other factors. Although this process is very common in men and it has been happening since the age of 30, some accept it better and some worse.

A recent study showed that bald men are more attractive to women, but in contrast to women’s sympathies, they are quite dissatisfied with this phenomenon, and most find it difficult to convince that this look is really more attractive.

4. Career status

Men are also often compared to other men. So there is a comparison of the older generation with the younger and with their careers. Money is the main motive in this, so it is very important to meet social standards that are directly related to the gender role.

5. Height

As we have been able to notice so far, most of the insecurities are related to physical appearance. Each of our flaws creates a certain type of discomfort for us, and if it is innate, it can lead to a serious loss of self-confidence.

One such situation is height, whether we like it or not, we are taller or shorter by nature, and we can’t do anything about it. The only thing we can do is know whether to deal with it or not. Many men are concerned about height for several reasons, for example, they are less successful with women because they are limited to tall or short women.

6. Penis size

Many guys are obsessed with their penis and its size. From an early age, they begin to pay attention to it and compare themselves with each other – this may sound strange to women, but it is simply so. He is a reflection of their masculinity and ability, imagine how important this item is to a man.

One of the most common questions is – does size matter? And men know this and keep asking themselves. You realize then how sensitive this topic is for them, so studies show that a negative comment about the penis can produce negative emotions in a man that linger for a long period of time.If this is your problem, know that nowadays there are many solutions to this problem as well. Check one of the solutions here bathmatehydromaxpump.com.

7. Expressing emotions

Many male children have been brought up in such a way that they must not show emotions just because of their gender identity. We all know that is not the case. However, many people grew up under this educational influence, and that later affected their lives.

Because of these attitudes, most of them today have a problem with expressing their feelings, and the lack of showing emotions leads to constant insecurity, which many men struggle with all their lives.

Conclusion

Experts say that during socialization, men are more susceptible to hiding their emotions, which leads them to accumulate all the negative feelings, which eventually turn into certain insecurities. Their quality of life suffers because of that, and so do their partners, that is, their partnership.

They must understand that they are not alone and that it is completely correct to verbalize their sources of insecurity. Be healthy and stop ignoring bad feelings, it will not go away.