The Ins and Outs of Mobile Betting – Here’s What You’re Not Aware of

Most people’s busy lifestyle does not allow them to have access to the gambling website they want on a computer. Many of the leading gambling sites have noticed that they have fewer clients than before, which is why they have started investing in their mobile platforms.

When talking about mobile options, the most common things users will come across are an app and a mobile website. Both things have their pluses and minuses, but in the end, they offer the same things. So, after checking the needed steps to download and install the Betano app on your mobile device, you can find the same things on the operator’s site for mobile users that do not need any installation.

It should not be surprising that betting on a mobile device has become increasingly popular in the last couple of years. A lot of people want to take advantage of the different options and perks, but not everyone knows how to do that. That’s why this article will show you a competitive overview of the mobile device betting scene and how it works.

Apps or mobile sites?

The first big question that most people have to answer for themselves is whether they should choose an application or a mobile site. Of course, only a few iGaming brands have mobile applications, but everyone has a website, so there might be cases where you won’t have to choose.

However, if we assume that the site you’ve chosen has both, the most important thing to check is whether there are any big differences between the two. Usually, the apps and mobile sites are the same in every area except for the bonus. In rare cases, bookies and casinos offer exclusive perks only to people who download their apps.

Besides an overview analysis of everything available on both mobile platforms, gamblers usually check the specific steps they must go through to get them. This is an area where the mobile site wins because punters don’t need to do anything to access it. Usually, they just need a mobile browser and can even use their phone’s settings to create a web application.

For better or worse, the mobile application is much easier to get, especially if you choose a brand that does not offer its services in the official stores. Instead of going to Google Play and the App Store, you will need to change certain settings on your device. There are even cases where you may have to change your location because a given app will only be available in some jurisdictions.

You got the app/mobile site, now what?

After you have conducted your own research and decided what to use, the next thing on your to-do list is to start using the given product. Usually, iGaming websites do not have any specifics for their apps or mobile sites, meaning you don’t need to do anything else other than log into your account and start wagering.

With that said users who do not have any funds in their account will will need to make a deposit. This is one of the tricky parts because some brands do not allow any form of mobile deposits. In other words, players using such sites can only add or withdraw money using the company’s desktop platform.

In rare cases where mobile deposits are available, the most important aspect to consider is the deposit fee. Sadly, a lot of companies impose such a thing, meaning people need to pay a different amount of money if they decide to make a deposit using a mobile device. There are also fees for withdrawals which can be fixed or percentage-based.

Using the different sections

Depending on the mobile betting platform of your choice, the operator should have the same things that desktop users can access. There are rare situations where mobile platforms have additional sections, but most of them try to offer the same options across all devices.

There are several sections you may come across, such as the casino. When analyzing a mobile casino, the key thing to keep an eye on is the number of games because almost all casino sites do not develop their own games. This means that the software supplier behind a given title must optimize it for smaller screens for you to put it to the test.

Speaking of the casino, people also check whether the bonuses for this section are the same as the desktop ones. The situation with the bonuses is pretty interesting because some websites will provide all desktop offers, but there might be situations where users have access to exclusive mobile deals. It all depends on the operator.

Moving to the sports sections, things here are usually simpler because the section is the same as the desktop one. The number of sports and markets, as well as the odds, should be the same, but you can find a lot of differences in the available features. Cash Out will probably be available across multiple platforms, but this is not the case for some of the more specific options.

For example, Bet Builder is among the most innovative options that lets people come up with special bets, but most bookies have yet to optimize it and put it on their mobile sites and apps.

Mobile betting issues to keep in mind

People who’ve done their research and found a gambling website that offers a lot of things probably assume that they’re good to go and can start betting. This might be true, but there are a few other important things to be considered.

The first one is related to mobile data and the fact that live betting and live casino games use a lot of it. Many people do not realize it, but unless they have infinite data, they won’t be able to use most of the features the brand offers.

The safety of the app/mobile site is another thing that gamblers need to address. Although most top-tier sites have the same security options and features, others do not use them for mobile devices, meaning that people can have problems.