8 Recent Innovations in Vaping Technology – 2020 Guide 

We all know that smoking is bad for our health. What you probably don’t know is that a cigarette has hundreds of chemicals, besides the nicotine. Smoking can lead to serious conditions, and some of them are life-threatening.

As a convenient alternative, people started switching from cigarettes to vaping. Thanks to the high demand, the vaping market has been growing tremendously, for the past few years. This explosion in popularity did not occur only because people wanted to quit smoking. It has happened because even non-smokers liked many aspects of it.

E-cigarettes have become a part of our every day, and they can be seen in restaurants, cafes, on the street, in shopping malls – almost everywhere. Not only are they sleek and discreet, but they can also be personalized and designed by your preferences, you can choose their color and more importantly, there’s a wide variety of tastes you can have, from gummy and sweets to tobacco and coffee.

These are some of the reasons for the fast-paced movement of this industry. Innovations we’ve been seeing every day tell us that there’s a great understanding of vapers’ needs, tastes and demands. Vaping industry tries to keep things constantly updated, and easily builds it’s way up to incorporating into the legal system. Just as any other technological innovation, these products have also highly benefited from tech improvements, advancements and progress. The goal is to satisfy every consumer to the fullest and optimise his vaping experience in an unparalleled way.

That said, what can we expect in the future? With so many novelties connected to vaping, there’s hardly anything new to expect. However, the manufacturers and the global trends claim otherwise.

Modern vaping may look and feel even more different than it used to and here’s what you can expect:

SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION

You certainly wouldn’t expect that your e-cigarette will have anything to do with your smartphone. Thanks to the evolution of technology, we now have smartwatches and other gadgets available to connect to our smartphones and ease our lives in numerous ways.

The same way we track our number of steps per day, check our notifications and take care of our phones using Bluetooth, the newest addition in the vaping industry is the ability to pair with smartphones, also by using Bluetooth. What this means is that we’ll be able to track our habits and usage, as well as protect out paired devices from being lost or stolen. If you’re worried about your daily nicotine intake, this upgrade would allow you to track the exact amount of nicotine and the right time to get your vape refilled. Pretty useful isn’t it?

MORE INTENSE VAPOR CLOUDS

For vaping enthusiasts, this is great news. There’s something attractive and interesting in releasing big and thick clouds, and this improvement will provide you with exactly that feature. It’s called sub-ohm and it’s already becoming the latest trend.

Thanks to the high demand, manufacturers are putting in extra efforts to develop newer and better clearomizers with the highly popular coils that produce intense clouds. Definitely, something that catches the eye of the people around you!

CHARGING IMPROVEMENTS

A few years ago, there have been some battery issues with vaping devices. This means that you had to recharge your device very often, to be able to enjoy the vaping process without any limitations. Luckily, the battery improvements led to today’s market that offers a huge variety of batteries and chargers for your devices.

Not only that, it’s possible to use your vaping devices for many hours without the need to recharge them. Yet, if you do need to charge them, you can do it more quickly and efficiently than before.

SIZE AND TYPE

There are so many options on the market, that it might get hard to decide which vaping device is the best for you. The technology has improved, and it came from traditional e-cigarettes to completely different devices such as vape mods. These devices got their name as the modified versions of vape pens, and they have more features, different sizes and a completely different design.

Compared to other devices, they consist of way more e-liquid and have bigger batteries, which logically allow them to last longer. These smart devices come in different sizes, with a variety of chips, temperature controls, display screens and materials. Depending on your preferences, you can find the perfect match for you on vapingvibe.com.

NICOTINE SALTS

Although new on the market, it has already grabbed some attention. What are they? They are actually mixtures of nicotine and certain acids that allow you to have a smoother feeling without any side effects. Strong in nicotine but gentle in flavor, these are the best choice for anyone who’s trying to quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

REGULATION PROGRESS

Thanks to the great expansion of these products, the regulations had to follow. This may sound like bad news, but it’s actually great for all the consumers since the clinical trials and the quality control is becoming more and more serious, proving more safety and better health standards for all the people who enjoy vaping.

Not only the high-quality devices but also the e-liquid, and other elements that are linked with the vaping industry and their manufacturers are now being monitored.

MORE FLAVORS

There already is a plethora of different flavors but the consumers seem to develop more sophisticated tastes and expectations that are moving away from simple tobacco flavors, mixed with fruity or sweet aromas.

Thanks to technology and the regulations that are moving forward, some flavors have been banned. This caused the consumers to move on to more natural, herb tastes, which then made manufacturers use their imagination and come up with more delicious flavors – which is what attracted the consumers in the first place.

MIXING WITH CAFFEINE

The novelty in the world of vaping is the fact that e-liquids with the glimpse of caffeine become more and more popular. What’s so special about this? People who love caffeine or who are used to getting it from their coffee are now interested in all the possible alternatives.

Caffeine vaporisers are interesting because they consist of ingredients such as taurine or ginseng which provides the consumers with the high and clean caffeine intake, unlike the one they can drink in their coffee, with all the added sugars, milk, chocolate and other ingredients. This is a great way to avoid taking in the calories but having enough energy to keep you active during the day.

The vaping industry grows every day, providing us with more efficient solutions and a better user experience. What can we expect next? The time will tell.