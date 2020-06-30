6 Indoor Cat Care Tips For First Time Owner – 2020 Guide

Cats are a great company and cuddly companions, but before you decide on this pet, consider whether you can give the cat enough time, attention, and care that it deserves. If you are planning to bring a cat to your home for the first time, or it has only recently become a member of your family – then these tips will be of great use to you. So Let’s see how to properly care for a cat if you’re a first time owner.

Her Majesty The Cat

Are you planning to adopt a cat or maybe you already own a cute cat and take care of its comfort? Of course, you feel responsible for your new pet. From this responsibility arises the obligation to inform, and thus to expand your knowledge. This is especially true for those who have no experience, that is – new cat owners. They should get to know the character of their new pet as well as possible.

The cat has a very pronounced individuality and persistence. Although she enjoys staying in the company – she tolerates loneliness well, and with her charm and grace, she rewards your affection when you return home.

The cat easily adapts to the habits and needs of the household. However, the cat requires a gradual adaptation to the new environment. Since she is cautious and distrustful by nature, she gives her the opportunity to feel safe and protected and to gain trust.

What Do You Need To Know If You Are Taking A Cat As A Pet?

First of all, if you are just thinking about a pet – get good information about breeds, seek the advice of a veterinarian or breeder, or ask about domestic cats in cat shelters. Cats are quite independent by nature, but they are not quite able to take care of themselves. Before you buy or adopt a kitten, realistically consider your pace and lifestyle. Do you have enough time for such an active pet?

If you are often out of the house – choose a breed that does not require much care, brushing, and attention. However, you should keep in mind that every cat needs tenderness and games during the day – so as not to show destructive behavior out of pure boredom. Highly intelligent cats need a physical and mental activity to stay happy and healthy in their new home.

6 Indoor Cat Care Tips For First Time Owners

Here are 6 helpful tips for anyone planning to bring a cat home, or have just done so.

1. Accommodation In A House Or Apartment

The cat would prefer to choose for herself. However, make sure that it is a quiet corner and that there are no drafts. The sleeping basket and equipment should be made of a material that is easy to clean and maintain because the cat loves cleanliness more than anything. The cat must be in the house for at least 15 to 20 days before going outside for the first time – to get used to you and the new environment. You must be careful to always keep the door closed during this period so that it does not escape before the adaptation period.

2. Toilet

No matter what you use as a base for the litter box – the cat’s toilet must always be clean. That means regularly changing the contents of the litter box – twice a day if necessary. Some emergencies, restlessness in the house, and various changes, especially changes in the place of residence, which the cat perceives as a real shock – can make the animal insecure. The consequences can be defecating in a place that is not intended for that, refusing food – and even illness. Have patience and understanding. Give your cat a little more attention, and everything is gonna be ok.

3. Living And Playing Area: Cat Territory

A cat is happiest when it can consider most of the apartment as its territory. A place intended especially for pets – it will bring freshness and serenity to the cat’s everyday life.

According to Editored, this space will satisfy the cat’s innate need to play, hunt, and observe the environment. Various toys and accessories, such as a cat tree, will make your cat feel satisfied, playful, and have his favorite place.

4. How To Raise A Cat?

The cat learns best through play. Of all the educational measures, the biggest advantage is rewarding – and not punishment, which is not advised in any case, because it has opposite effects. In particular, do not use dog training methods. It is enough to clap your hands at the right moment – and it will arouse your cat’s attention and obedience: rattling an object, rustling a piece of paper (eg a newspaper) is a suitable way to draw her attention to yourself.

Various wool, balls made of soft materials, even the shadow of your hand on the wall, will give the cat a reason to play. However, be moderate and do not exhaust it too much. Stretching, the cat stretches and stretches its muscles and at the same time cannot resist – it has to sharpen its claws on furniture, armchairs, carpets, etc.

5. Care And Maintenance

A cat should not be bathed, except in some exceptional situations. When that happens, use only special shampoos for cats with thorough rinsing and drying of the fur – after which it should be left in a warm room for some time. The innate need of a cat to always be clean has been well-known.

By frequent licking, the cat adjusts her fur and removes impurities from it. Support her in that by nurturing her fur with a gentle brush – and in cats with long hair try combing. This is the fastest and easiest way to remove excess hair from the fur – so there will be fewer of them in your apartment.

6. How To Protect A Cat From Disease?

Primarily by vaccination. The first visit to the veterinarian should be done immediately after taking the animal into the house due to:

cleaning from parasites (before vaccination)

vaccinations

early detection of the disease, regardless of how old the animal is.