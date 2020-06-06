India Arie And Chris Tucker Are Dating For 13 Years?

Twitter lit up on Thursday after rumors began to circulate that comedic actor Chris Tucker and singer India Arie have been in a secret relationship for 13 years. People were surprised that anyone could keep a relationship under the radar for that long, especially in the show business, and now India Arie has responded to the gossip.

“Me and Chris Tucker been dating for 13 years?!!! 13 YEARS?! Whew chile! Thats some STRONG BLACK (LOVE ) Tea Hot beverage,” she tweeted. “Soooo, NO. I Do not date @christuckerreal ~ we went on A date or 2 … apparently that was 13 years ago? I really don’t remember Lol… I STAN Black Love. Black MEN. Dignity of black women. Spirituality. And the right to GOOD LOVE and SELF CARE.HAVE for 20 years. #crazy”, India responded.

Check out her tweets.

Me and Chris Tucker been dating for 13 years?!!! 13 YEARS?! Whew chile! Thats some STRONG BLACK (LOVE ) Tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/NcHGn3jSD8 — India.Arie (@indiaarie) June 5, 2020

Soooo, NO. I Do not date @christuckerreal ~ we went on A date or 2 … apparently that was 13 years ago? I really don’t remember Lol pic.twitter.com/YvXHCsvjGi — India.Arie (@indiaarie) June 5, 2020

I STAN Black Love. Black MEN. Dignity of black women. Spirituality. And the right to GOOD LOVE and SELF CARE.HAVE for 20 years. #crazy — India.Arie (@indiaarie) June 5, 2020

For you who LOVED the IDEA, @christuckerreal and I as a couple lol, I feel you. I have a REAL LOVE story for you, I really do. #crazy pic.twitter.com/qrGvxhwcBl — India.Arie (@indiaarie) June 5, 2020