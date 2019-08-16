Incredible Animals That Don’t Have Eyes!

The world of animals is amazing and it is something that will never be discovered to the fullest. There are all kinds of amazing creatures in this world that we probably don’t even know about yet.

One of the rarest things that you see are animals that don’t have eyes. Seeing them is quite special because they are unique. Today, we are going to show you a couple of incredible animals that are eyeless and that you probably haven’t heard of.

Kauai cave wolf spider

Well, this isn’t a secret – people really don’t like spiders. What is even more interesting is the fact that there are a lot of people who are afraid of them and can’t even stand to see them, even the most harmless ones.

This species is extremely rare, endangered and can only be found in certain caves on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, hence the name of the spider. The length of his spider is under 1 inch and you can recognize him easily as he has no eyes. What also differs him from the rest of the spiders is that he is not using a web to catch its prey. Rather than that, he uses his huge teeth in order to grab his victims.

Mexican tetra

Well, can you guess where you can find this animal? Yeah, you guessed it right – in Mexico, even though you can also find if in Texas and New Mexico. It is a really small fish, around 4.7 inches in length. People have said that Mexican tetras do start to develop eyes at first, but that something halts the full development of them and that eventually, the flesh covers them.

Another really funny thing about this species is that they don’t have any kind of pigmentation whatsoever, which Mexican tetra an albino.

Texas blind salamander

The eyelessness hare is a rare example of an adaptation of some animals to low or zero light conditions that surround them, mostly in the underground environment. This rare creature is around 5 inches long, which results in around 13 cm. You can only find it in the San Marcos Pool of the Edwards Aquifer in Hays, Texas. These are amphibians who lay their legs in the water.

The funniest thing here is the fact that they like to eat snails, amphipods and blind shrimps. Blind, well, eating the blind.

Blind legless lizard

Well, you are probably wondering what this lizard can do. He can’t see, he doesn’t have any legs. Are we even sure that we are talking about a lizard?

There are over 200 types of lizards that don’t have legs, which is something that we are just not used to. Blind legless lizards, as you guessed already, don’t have eyes, but their sense of smell is extremely strong and they are using it in order to find something to eat, usually things like worms, termites, and ants that you can find underground, where this species lives. You can only find them in Cambodia and its Cardamom Mountains.

Widemouth blindcat

This is a freshwater catfish with no eyes, at least we can’t see them on the outside. But, the research does show that the species does have some kind of visual system. Also, it showed that it can never quite reach the brain of this fish. You can only find it in Texas, and it is likely going to be in the dark and underwater areas. Widemouht blindcat is an albino and has a great sense for motion from vibrations, which is how they keep the reputation of being the top predator in their environment.