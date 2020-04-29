7 Effective Strategies for Increasing Your Daily Productivity in 2020

In the modern world, people are struggling to be productive in all fields of life. The main reason is that the pace of everyday life has never been higher than it is now. Every day, a lot of our time is spent on activities that can’t be described as crucial. Just think about it, how many hours we waste in traffic on our way to work? This is just one example that if calculated, it would show us that we lose 12 hours per week, which is pretty high. Since we know all of this, it is no surprise that struggling with productivity is a pretty common thing these days.

Increasing daily productivity doesn’t mean that a person needs to work more than it used to. It means that a person needs to be smarter about its time and schedules. This is not something that we can call rocket science, believe us. So, we’ve decided to present you with effective strategies that will help you increase your daily productivity. There are a couple of strategies that could be of massive help for those who would like to do exactly that. Now, let us present you with what we’ve been able to come up with.

Regular Breaks

Taking regular breaks during some of the long tasks that need a couple of hours to perform is a crucial thing. That way you will be able to take a look at parts of the tasks that you’ve already done, measure the quality of the work you completed, and prepare yourself for the next part of the job.

Maybe you would think that this is a waste of time. On the contrary, these short breaks don’t need to last for too long. A few minutes is just fine. You will be able to have a good perspective on the parts you’ve already completed and you can prepare yourself for all the things to come.

Prioritizing Tasks

Prioritizing tasks is something that people think is something characteristic of workplaces. While we agree to some degree, that is not necessarily the case. Just think about it, how many times have you been faced with completing multiple tasks in your life outside work. We would say many times.

Naturally, tasks are going to differ in several elements, like size, priority, time needed, etc. There are several ways you could take these. For example, you can focus on tasks that take less of your time and then complete longer ones. Maybe you can take a different approach and complete tasks that are marked as a priority and then focus on less important ones.

Make a Daily Routine

Making your own daily routine is something that can be compared to following a recipe for making a dish. Naturally, the first time you are going to follow it is not going to be the best. However, over time you will manage to think about it as a habit that you will perform on default every day.

After you’re comfortable with your routine, you can insert some additional twists and improvements that could make it even more effective. By making a daily routine for yourself, you are going to make the best out of time and use it in the highest possible quality way.

Tracking and Limit Time for Tasks

Almost every person has an opinion of having a good sense of time that is spent on everyday tasks and chores. We would like to say that is nearly impossible. According to a certain study, only 17% of people in the world have a good sense and accurately calculate the time needed for certain tasks.

There are a lot of features that could help you with maintaining the time for your daily activities. We would recommend you to try out Senstone, a voice assistant that can help you in exactly that.

Find Meaning

We all know that loving your job and learning the meaning of it is going to take you a long way. The same can be said about the everyday activity. Knowing why you are doing something and what the result is going to be is a massive boost in the quality of the work you are going to do. Moreover, you are going to improve your self-confidence, which will have a massive influence on future tasks that need to be completed.

We are going to be more specific about daily activities here. When you are doing something and you know why you do it, the result is bound to be of the highest quality. The results could be that you need something for your family, friends, or anyone else you consider important in your life.

Earlier Deadlines

Think about it, how many times you needed to complete a task in your workplace that has an earlier deadline. As you can imagine deadlines mean that you are going to work under pressure and with more urgency. This is something that you can apply for your daily activities. You should create your every earlier deadline.

You are bound to be more productive and have better use of your time. At the same time, you are going to improve your confidence in those things that you work on every day. After you manage to complete your work within these personal deadlines, you are going to improve your reliability and credibility both in your workplace and in your everyday life.

Creating Categories of Tasks

As much as your workplace or everyday tasks are versatile, some of them are bound to bear similar characteristics. So, it is important for you to create categories in which you are going to categorize your tasks based on their similarity. By doing this, you are going to be able to finish a few of your tasks in only one take.

After you’ve completed one, you can start working on the other category of tasks. For example, if you need your laptop for several tasks, you should put them in one category. Also, some tasks require you to drive around town and meet other people, this could be the second category. You can be pretty creative with creating these and you can make them as you see fit.