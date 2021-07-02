5 Marketing Tips & Tricks to Increase Sales on Your Shopify Store

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company, one of the largest and most important e-commerce companies in the world. As many as a few million people have their own Shopify store and Shopify is certainly ideal for dropshipping as well. Total revenue is close to 3 billion US dollars and then it should come as no surprise why owning a Shopify store is such a tempting thing for many. Yet, contrary to what many think, running one such e-commerce store is not an easy task at all.

From laying the foundation and setting up the whole store, all the way to running day to day things, it takes time, dedication and sticking to the strategy. Whoever thinks that everything will sort itself out will certainly not be successful. If you notice that sales in your Shopify store are not as good as before or you have simply never reached the satisfactory level you want, then you are in the right place. We will give you marketing tips and tricks to increase sales on your Shopify store, which will definitely help you.

Integrate social networks

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and many more social networks are available to you. Every other person in the world uses at least one of these social networks on a daily basis. This gives you the opportunity to reach an incredibly large number of people through social networks and all for free or with very little investment.

So you need to use this to upgrade your Shopify store. Focus on one to two social networks, and we recommend that one of them be Instagram. Develop a complete strategy when you post photos, what hashtags you will use and the like and it is certain that you will see an increase in sales very quickly. The more followers you have, the more successful your store will be. If you want to speed up the whole process, you also have the option to pay Instagram to advertise you. It is also a very effective method, because the Instagram algorithm very well targets the audience that may be interested in the products you offer.

Overall, for successful e-commerce marketing, a well-managed profile on social networks is necessary. So start today, don’t wait any longer.

Focus on SEO

Search engine optimization, known by the acronym SEO, is something that is of immense importance to you Shopify store. If you are not familiar with the term SEO, there are a number of different things you can do to be better positioned on search engines. It is well known that people very rarely consider anything that is not on the first and second page of the search engine, so if you do not pay attention to SEO, you will be buried somewhere where no customer will find you.

There are various ways you can influence SEO, such as quality content, using of appropriate keywords, backlinking and more. You also need to optimize your shop, to meet all SEO requirements. Remember that there is on-page SEO and off-page SEO and both are very important. SEO is not easy at all, but it is something that will pay off and that is necessary for the long-term functioning of your business. If all this sounds overwhelming to you and you don’t know what to do, visit geniusecommerce.com and find out how professionals can help you.

Call to action

Call to action or CTA is one of the most useful marketing tools out there and something you need to take advantage of. It is actually a link that is hidden in various advertising messages and anything else, in order to stimulate customers to perform an action, which is actually a purchase at your Shopify store. CTA can be very different and so try to include it as naturally as possible in different places, not to be offensive because then you probably won’t meet your goal.

Email campaigns

Although it was often thought that email lost its importance and that it might disappear completely, this did not happen. Email is still very relevant and it is obvious that it is here to stay despite all the social networks and other forms of communication that did not exist when the email was created.

So don’t forget that email campaigns are very important. Once you collect your customers ’email, start sending them email on a regular basis. In this way, you will remind them of yourself, and it is also an ideal opportunity to offer them a discount or point out new products that are available in your Shopify store. Of course, you shouldn’t be too aggressive either, as they may unsubscribe or your emails end up in the junk folder.

Discounts, rewards and loyalty program

Returning customers are most important to you. It can happen that you make a lot of money one month, because a lot of people bought your products, but that is not a guarantee that it will be like that every month, as long as you do not have a loyal customer base. A loyal customer base is worth more to you than a large number of people who come only once and never return.

There are several ways to build a loyal customer base, and one way is definitely to offer quality products and make those products exactly how you advertise them. If you advertise them in one way and they are not, rest assured that customers will not want to buy from you again. Discounts, rewards and loyalty programs are another very effective way for people to become loyal to your brand. Customers like to get a discount and like to feel like they are your choice, and the easiest way to do that is to implement discounts, rewards and loyalty programs. While it may seem like you’re going to lose some money, it’s the best strategy in the long run.

Conclusion

To have a successful Shopify store you constantly need to follow trends and know what is necessary to implement. Also, some things like social networking and SEO is something that is always relevant and pays special attention to it.