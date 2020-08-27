How to Increase Home Value in South London – 2020 Tips

If you’re planning on selling your property in South London or upscaling your home, there are several things you can do to improve its value. From renovations, having extensions, conversions, and refurbishment among others. But whatever you choose to do, it all depends on your taste, needs, preferences, and budget among other things. Also, of importance is having a qualified and reliable builder.

Most of the time big projects add more value to your home but you can’t also overlook the value addition you can get as a result of some basic structural and aesthetic repairs. Some of these projects are pretty cost-effective too!

How can the right builders improve property value in South London

According to design and build specialists from Proficiency, some of the important aspects of a residential project include house renovations, extensions, conversions, structural alterations, and refurbishments. These are some of the things you can consider if you’re looking to improve the value of your property.

As mentioned earlier, whenever you’re planning any type of construction project, once you have the design in place, all you need the right builder at your disposal, achieving your dream home will be easy. Below, we shall have a look at several ways your builders can improve your property’s value.

Home remodeling/ renovation

Even the smallest improvement in your home can be a great way to improve the value of your property. With a home renovation, you get to fix and also upgrade various aspects of your home. Some of the structural defects that can be repaired during a renovation include the following:

Leaking roof

Wall cracks

Rotten joists

Broken or missing tiles e.t.c

By hiring a qualified builder, they’ll be able to point out the areas that need fixing.

Having a loft conversion

Having a loft conversion on your property is one sure way of adding value to your home. Apart from acquiring the much needed space, you also get to turn your unusable space into a functional living area. Depending on the type of house among other factors, some of the types of loft conversions your builder can construct include the following:

Mansard loft conversion

Hip to gable

Roof light loft conversion

Dormer conversion

A house extension

If there’s adequate space, you can always extend either upward or even downward. This way, the property value will be improved and you’ll also be able to acquire extra space. It could be a kitchen extension, an extra bedroom, a lounge, or whatever you may need.

Depending on the type of extension you’ll decide to have, your South London builder should be able to establish if local authority consent will be necessary and how to get any approval needed.



Improving your home’s interior

There are many ways you can improve the interior of your home. Remember, as we mentioned earlier, even small touchups in your house are a great way of adding significant value to your property.

With a suitable builder, some of the things you can do to spruce up the interiors of your home include the following:

Replacing cracked or loose tiles

Replacing your old staircase

Painting peeled wall paint

Adding a fireplace

Replacing faulty taps and squeaky doors and windows

Ensuring there’s proper wiring and insulation in the house

Constructing a basement

Although basements tend to be more expensive than any other type of extension or conversion, they do add great value to a home. With the right builder, getting a basement construction that suits your style and preference will be easier.

For any buyer, a home with a basement is certainly a plus. Not only does it mean additional space, but it also means more storage space and a great investment.

Redesigning your garden

One way to increase the appeal of your home as well as the value is improving the design of your garden. Some of the things you can do include having structures in your garden such as pergolas, gazebos, or even a garden office.

If you don’t intend to add any structures to the garden you can ensure that it is well kept. You can do this by removing the weeds, ensuring the lawn is mowed, planting colourful flowers, trimming overgrown trees and fence, shaping the plants and so much more.

Building a conservatory

Having a conservatory in your property is a great way to increase living space. If your builder is able to incorporate the conservatory to your home the right way, then it is most likely to add more value than what it will cost to construct.

Having a bespoke conservatory is a wise investment for anyone. If the conservatory is built in a careless manner, it is most likely to depreciate the value of the property.

Also, aside from having to comply with building regulations, building a conservatory doesn’t need any planning permission in most situations.

Having a complete home refurbishment

With a home refurbishment, your builders will be able to revamp your home into a completely new living space. This way, your home will be more appealing to any potential buyers. Your home will get that new home feel too.

An exterior makeover

The first impression your buyer sees is very important. You can start by freshly painting the exterior of your home and also repairing any faulty or damaged areas like the cladding and old garage doors. Also, you can opt to have a porch built.

There are plenty of things your builders can do when it comes to enhancing the value of your property such as the ones that are listed above. Other ways to improve your property’s value include having an open plan kitchen, additional bathrooms, an orangery, or even a roof lantern among others.

One thing you should make sure when you’re looking to improve the value of your property is that the costs and expenses you incur don’t exceed the additional value. The whole process should be cost-effective.

Whenever you’re choosing a suitable way to improve the value of your property, it does not have to cost an arm and afoot. Some simple cleaning and sprucing up will do the trick. Also, ensure that you hire experienced and skilled builders since a shoddy construction job can cost you more than the general appeal of your property.