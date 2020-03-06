Improving Balance in 2020 with the “Magic Center of Gravity”

Acupuncture is a complementary medical practice that entails stimulating certain points on the body, most often with a needle penetrating the skin, to alleviate pain or to help treat various health conditions.

Allergic rhinitis (including hay fever)

Biliary colic.

Depression (including depressive neurosis and depression following stroke)

Are all well-known conditions that are being treated with acupuncture treatment.

While the origin of Acupuncture is believed to have originated around 100 BC in China, the method and treatment have spread across the globe while being shaped by each country and culture birthing innovative methods throughout time.

Despite its history and a long track record the benefit of it or even the word “Acupuncture” may be uncommon to most of us.

Today ignorer to dive deep into the subject we sit with Shinichi Oshima a Japan-based acupuncturist with over 20 yrs in the field, also a founder and director of Project of the center of gravity adjustment.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what inspired you to become an acupuncturist as well staring your initiative around body adjustment exercises?

It all started when I decided to solve my own problem. In 2000, I acquired the national qualification of an acupuncturist to help cure my own asthma symptoms.

My profession is “Japanese style acupuncture” and I started acupuncture and moxibustion treatment around that time.

Around 10 years into being an acupuncturist, there were cases where during acupuncture treatment, some patients came out of the pain just by moving their body naturally before we were to conduct an extensive procedure.

At that time, I didn’t understand why the patient’s body moved naturally resolving the pain before conducting the treatment.

So yet again I decided to test and conduct research with my own body.

In 2019 instead of utilizing needle for acupuncture operation I replaced this with a ballpoint pen and person consciousness and created an exercise method that allows every individual to conduct inner body energy adjustment in their daily lives.

It is a physical exercise of adjusting the center of one’s gravity which I like to call this method “magical center of gravity”.

You have quite a history of traveling, joining Mongolian volunteer medical team as an acupuncturist in 2008 what would you say your vision of the world is when it comes to the understanding of acupuncture and people not relying too much on medical devises and medicine.

Currently, I help people learn about their bodies and relieve pain with exercises. Utilizing the method of adjusting their center of gravity, which I like to call this method “magic center of gravity”.

I mainly do this through video calls for clients and health professionals around the world.

I used to have severe pain in my waist and teeth area.

It was a quite painful experience but I still clearly remember the moment when the severe pain just went away almost naturally.

It is my vision that the method of the center of gravity adjustment to be common knowledge not only with medical professionals but with ordinary people, regardless of age or situation where people are capable of understanding and treating their own body or joint pains in a more natural manner.

And perhaps this way our immunity could be increased as well, allowing our body to fight against new viruses that may be a harm to our health system.

By educating not only medical professionals but ordinary people, I believe that could birth a healthy habit and culture where everyone is capable of treating themselves and others to an extent without extensive medical devises or treatment but with natural physical exercises.

What advice would you have for people who are looking into a more natural treatment process?

It is hard for ordinary people to contemplate why it’s possible to decrease joint pains by exercising your body to move in a natural way.

The logic is quite obvious however some patient who was treated and now healthier even had a hard time understanding the logic of how our body processes pain and healing.

Some people believe in acupuncture related treatment and some people don’t.

But most people start to understand their body little by little throughout the process of it.

So my message to people is even with 50% trust in the resonance phenomena that can occur in your joints or with 50% trust in the possibility of pain washing away and being able to move around freely, the experience of this exercise” center of gravity adjustment” is worth a try.

Quite an insight and the privilege of divining deep into this topic. I am sure our reader enjoyed this topic as much we did. And we hope this conversation can inspire people to learn more about physical wellbeing.

Lastly Shinichi, could you please share with us how our readers can follow your work and initiative if interested in this subject?

Likewise thanks so much for the opportunity to share. I am truly grateful for those who have inspired me to contribute and looking forward to connecting with people from all around the world.

You can find more at the center of the gravity research community here and about Shinichi Oshima here: https://www.facebook.com/ooshin88