6 Natural Ways to Improve Your Prostate Health – 2020 Guide

Something very common today amongst men is prostate cancer, and that’s a very serious condition that we hope none of you will ever have to face. However, it’s very important to fix your diet and do certain exercises to improve the health of your prostate. In today’s article, we’ll give you some of the best tips that you can implement in your life, most of which you probably know about but you’re not doing yet.

The thing with prostate issues is that it’s better to prevent them than to deal with something more serious later on, so let’s not keep this introduction any longer and jump straight into the content.

Losing unnecessary weight

It’s a well-known fact that unnecessary weight causes a lot of issues for the human body, one of which is connected with your prostate. When you weigh a lot more than you should, based on the BMI formulas that you can find for free on the internet, your body goes through a lot of unnecessary stress. This is not just random common sense, and it’s based on a study from the Journal of Urology. This study confirms that men who have excessive amounts of body fat have increased risk for prostate cancer, and other prostate-related issues.

So, your first step to becoming an overall healthier person is to start losing weight. There are numerous ways to do this, but the best way is to do it by implementing exercise in your life, because exercise has further benefits, and we’ll get to that in just a second.

Fixing your diet

If you want to lose weight and become healthy, fixing your diet will have the most impact. You don’t have to overcomplicate things and purchase diet plans that cost thousands of dollars, but keeping track of basic macros and calorie intake is a great start and will help you go a long way. According to some studies and opinions from doctors, there are special types of food which are “prostate-friendly”, so besides eating healthy, try to implement these in your diet as well.

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Broccoli

Soybeans

Pomegranate Juice

Sea Food

Tea

Implementing dietary supplements

It’s important to note that zinc as a supplement has a lot of positive impacts on the health of your prostate. If you eat a lot of zinc-rich foods, which are some of the ones that we mentioned above, you probably won’t have to supplement this mineral. If your diet consists mostly of fast-food and you’re not eating enough veggies, chances are that you’re zinc-deficient. You can check this easily by getting your bloodwork done. Supplements are great, and nowadays you can get them online for cheap. Feel free to click here if you’re looking to “boost” your diet.

Dietary supplements are cheap and easy to use, and for most of them, you don’t even have to consult with a doctor. However, we still recommend that you get your bloodwork done and see if you’re deficient in something or not. Even if you have normal levels of zinc in your blood, taking some more doesn’t have any serious side-effects, but do the test just to be sure.

Avoiding unnecessary stress

Stress has a lot of negative impact on both our mind and body, but doctors also confirmed that it hurts our prostate health as well. This might sound a bit strange at first, but here’s what happens when you’re stressing out. According to a few studies, when men stress, they tighten their pelvic muscles without even knowing about it. So, if you stress out a lot, you can develop a habit of constantly tightening these muscles, eventually causing a problem known as chronic prostatitis.

Besides this, stress also reduces the strength of your immune system, so not just prostate-related diseases, but all other types of diseases will be much more difficult to fight-off if you’re constantly anxious. We know that it’s easier said than done, but you must give your best to remain calm throughout the most difficult situations in life. We’re not only talking about the psychological impact of stress but the physical one as well. We mentioned that stress can cause you to clench your muscles without even noticing, and that’s just one of the negative effects, there are many more as well.

Lay off your unhealthy habits

Smoking and drinking alcohol are both very well-known for causing unwanted effects in your body, and unfortunately, they are linked with prostate-cancer risk as well. According to some studies, men who smoke a lot usually suffer from these problems at a much earlier age. Those who drink are also endangered, which is why we recommend that you give your best to lay off these habits as early as you can if you have them.

Some cigarette brands print out warnings on the front side of their products, warning users about the potential risk of cancer, and some of them are specifically mentioning the prostate as an organ that suffers a lot from all the nicotine side-effects.

Stay active even at a later age

Last but not least, we have to mention sport once more because it’s the single most important thing for a person to remain healthy until the end of their life. We do realize that when you get older, you cannot do very strenuous activities, and what we’re recommending is the exact opposite. Engaging in daily light activities such as playing tennis or jogging is more than enough to keep your heart and the rest of your body in good shape. Physically active people have a much lower risk of suffering from any prostate issues.

Conclusion

Prostate issues are very difficult to deal with, which is why we recommend that you prevent them instead of having to deal with them later on. They can very easily turn into something more serious, so we decided to create a quick list of tips that you can use to reduce the risk of something like this. All of what we mentioned above is very easy to do and it barely costs any money. We hope that you remain healthy and safe.