Top Tips To Improve Your Posture And Maintain It – 2020 Guide

When our parents asked us to walk with our backs straight, they weren’t kidding; they were saying it for our own good.

Our more than ever busy life, tiring 9-5 jobs, and an unhealthy lifestyle has made us guilty of slouching 24/7.

Staring at the screen for long hours has badly affected our posture, which comes with other serious problems, like back pain, neck pain, body ache, etc. And while we may always make excuses to justify our slouching habit, something must be done in time to reverse the poor posture.

Luckily, in this blog, we will discuss a few tips to improve posture and maintain it.

Invest In A Quality Mattress

Sleeping on a spring fit mattress every day sure sounds like a dream come true. But did you know it hurts your back and posture? Sure, it feels comfortable, cozy, soft, and you absolutely love it. But does it love you back? Sadly, it doesn’t.

So, make sure to invest in a quality mattress. Buy a firm mattress that helps you maintain your spine’s natural shape. You should also find a suitable pillow.

Improve Your Sleeping Position

In addition to having a high-quality mattress, you also need to be mindful of your sleeping positions. Typically it’s advised to either sleep on your back and if you sleep on your side then use a pillow for proper support. On the other hand, sleeping on your stomach is not the best for your spine.

Exercise Regularly

Those extra pounds around your belly can put a lot of weight on your back and shoulders, causing you to slouch all the time. So workout religiously.

The benefits of regular exercise cannot be overstated. Various studies depict that people who work out daily live long, stay healthy, and lead a happy life.

Not to mention, exercising reduces stress, boosts mood, and improves blood circulation, which ultimately impacts our posture.

So, move your body daily. Be it yoga, running, Zumba, or jogging, make sure you indulge yourself in some kind of physical activity. Also, don’t sit in the same posture for long. Take short breaks, stretch your body, and get that blood circulation going.

No More Slouching

Your slouching habit may seem irreversible, but it’s really not.

If you want to kick your slouching habit, you will have to start today.

So, always walk with your back and shoulders straight. Whenever you find yourself slouching, correct your posture immediately, or ask a friend/ family member to keep an eye on you. And be honest.

Your hard work will reap efforts, and as long as you keep trying, you will be able to correct your posture.

Wear Comfortable Footwear

The shoes you wear have a direct impact on your posture. High heels put unnecessary pressure on your spine, whereas old shoes offer minimum support. So, wear flats or rubber sole footwear daily.

If your job requires you to wear heels every day, make sure you switch them with comfortable sneakers during commute and remove the heels whenever you have to sit on your desk for long periods of time.

Recognize Signs

If you’ve been suffering from back, neck, or shoulder pain then it’s imperative to recognize the signs and immediately take remedial action. Rather than ignoring back pain, improve your habits, and get professional help, if your condition doesn’t improve.

Visit A Pain Management Clinic

Lay the foundation of change with professional treatment. Exercise helps you maintain posture. However, if you have poor posture and are experiencing serious back, neck, shoulder pain, you should visit a pain management clinic.

Pain management specialists from Spine team Pain Center can help you a great deal in improving your posture, spine health, and relieve back pain. Moreover, they understand the root cause of the problem and devise an appropriate back and neck pain treatment plan. Not just that! Along with treating your pain, they coordinate other care, including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and counseling.

Buy an Ergonomic Work Chair

If you have a desk job and you spend several hours sitting in front of a screen, it’s crucial to invest in an ergonomic chair. A poor quality chair will strain your back and can lead to chronic back and neck pain. It would be best to look for a work chair that provides your back proper support and encourages a good posture. You should also make sure your chair is at the right eye level so you don’t have to slouch to work on your computer.

Remember to Take Breaks

Rather than spending hours after hours sitting on your desk, remember to take frequent breaks. Just take out 5-10 minutes every few hours to stand up, stretch and talk a walk around the room. This simple habit will help release any build-up tension in your muscles.

Try a Posture Correction Device

You might not have a parent around who will constantly ask you to sit up straight. But there are devices available that will help you out in a similar way.

You can purchase a small posture trainer device that sticks to your back and connects to your phone. And every time you slouch, it will start vibrating to remind you to sit or stand up straight.

Other than this, you can also find posture corrector belts that you just have to wear for as long as you can during the day. Gradually, you’ll start noticing an improvement in your posture.

Get a Foam Roller

Use a foam roller to massage your muscles and relieve any tension. You can also try lying on a foam roller once a day to alleviate poor posture that stems from slouching or hunching. This practice also helps align your neck, head, and spine.

Final Thoughts

Over time, poor posture can make your muscles tight or weak and lead to aches and pains in your neck, shoulders, and back. Correcting bad posture may take time. Don’t expect to see results overnight. However, if you follow the above-mentioned tips diligently, not only will you improve your posture, but also prevent it from causing other serious problems.

Keep your spine healthy!

Hopefully, this blog was helpful!