Ten Easy Ways to Improve Your Health and Wellness in 2020

If you want to live long, healthy and prosperous lives, you should be all committed to making some lifestyle changes for good. And while you already know that you should stop drinking alcohol, quit smoking, start exercising and eat healthy, there are other small habits that can make a big difference into the quality of your life.

Being updated with the latest research, professional advice and news will help you a great deal towards achieving some major results. We have to admit that in today’s world that isn’t hard at all and that there is plenty of information available to you on the internet for free. All you have to do is to take some time on your own and keep yourselves up to date with all the info that you can find on health.com

Now let me focus on those small changes that you should be all making in order to enhance your well being and health.

Put the salt farther from you

Salt can have really bad consequences on your health, so you should be extra careful with it. Always make sure you taste your food before you add more salt. It’s advisable to keep it in your pantry and take it out only when you are cooking. In this way you won’t be tempted to reach for it so often.

Buy more spices and herbs and use them instead of salt to add more flavour to your food. Soon, you will have overcome your salt addiction before you know it!

Check your ergonomics often through the day

So many of you don’t pay attention to your postures and ergonomics throughout the day and that can have a great impact on the way you feel. You will immediately feel more relaxed when you tuck in your stomach, straighten up your back and put your feet on the floor. Back pain is one of the most common health problems in the world, and just a few seconds a day will help you avoid it. Pay attention to your working environments as well, and make sure you take breaks to stretch.

Choose the stairs

I know that as soon as you see an elevator you are immediately rushing toward it without even taking a look at the stairs let alone consider them in order to get to the upper floors. Next time you enter a building choose the stairs. Not only that you will work your muscles and exercise your lungs you will get your blood pumping and you will feel more energized at the end.

Do a mentally challenging activity

These types of activities can have a protective and positive impact on your brains. Think about the things you’d enjoy doing such as crossword puzzles, sudoku, reading, chess or anything else you prefer and practise your mind regularly. In this way you will lower the chances of dementia and alzheimer.

Turn down the volume

There are plenty of people who are exposed to a high level of noise at their workplaces. It’s always advisable to wear earplugs if the noise cannot be reduced. Check with your employer what type of precautions can be taken to protect yourselves from hearing damage.

If you are in a room with loud music and you can’t hear the person who is in an arm’s length away from you, ask them to turn down the volume a bit. In this way you will avoid buzzing or ringing in your ears and you will feel better when you exit the room.

Adopt a positive mantra

Yes, an affirmation about yourselves that you will be repeating daily can have a great effect on your mental health and wellness. It will boost your inspiration at the same time and you will be more motivated to finish every task with ease.

Appreciate the small things around you

Did you know that stopping down the street to smell a flower can give you feelings of joy and happiness? When you see a little puppy stop and give it a hug too. You will feel great afterwards.

Think about the people around you and the things you like most about them. People who do this are generally happier and healthier than those who don’t.

Practice me-time

Always make sure you have time to do the things that you enjoy most. This is of utmost importance if you want to live a stress-free life. That means that you shouldn’t take that job offer that is going to steal your time that you had previously reserved for a walk in the park or hanging out with friends and family. Although you may have more money in your budget, you will feel miserable, sad and depressed because you wouldn’t be able to do the things that make you happy.

Download that app that counts your steps

Having a clear preview of how much you have walked through the day is an amazing idea that will get you moving. Set a goal and aim towards accomplishing it. You can even add more as days pass if you want to improve your health and emotional well being.

Fall in love

I bet that you didn’t expect to see this here, but yes, it’s true. Falling in love can have an awesome impact on your health. Your immune system will improve, you will have better brain health, faster healing and you will lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Closure

If you thought that healthy habits can be time consuming and that you don’t have enough time to commit to them, now I have proved you wrong. These small changes into your routines can improve your health and wellness greatly. Take control over your life in order to live happily, keep yourselves in shape and maintain good health habits. I hope that these ten easy ways to improve the quality of your life will serve you as a source of inspiration and that you will incorporate them immediately!