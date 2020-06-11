10 Tips to Improve Your Game at Apex Legends – 2020 Beginners Guide

The gaming industry is experiencing popularity growth in the last couple of years. People look for different ways to fulfill their free time. Fortunately for all of us, we live in a world of advanced technology. There are many entertaining activities that we can do online. We do not want to say that staying at home for the entire day is a smart decision. Yet, we can sometimes relax in front of many of our pc or smartphone.

Playing games in a single mode or online is a popular method to make our time more interesting. It doesn’t truly matter how old you are. Some people associate gaming with kids and young adults. However, you can find grownups, young in the heart, that are passionate gamers.

The good thing is that you can pick between a wide range of options. Every person that has a stable wifi connection can play games of every type. However, we are not going to analyze all the games here. This article is going to focus on Apex Legends. More precisely, you will find here certain tips to improve your game at Apex Legends.

Whatever you do in life, you need to invest a lot of effort and time to become a pro. For instance, do professional athletes become successful over the night? No, they practice every day at the gym and on the court to achieve their goals. Things are not different when we talk about Apex Legends. Do not expect that beginners can become professional in one or two weeks. Everyday improvement is always going to be a necessity. Even when you become a pro, the skill improvement does not stop.

Okay, let’s get to the point. We prepared some useful tips that will be great for every beginner.

Traning Mode For Strafing and Snapping Practicing

After you study the controls of the game, the best thing would be to start practicing at training mode. You are lucky that this game offers this type of service. More precisely, the beginners will not be ready enough to enter the match lobby immediately.

While you are in this mode, you will get the chance to get familiar with all the weapons. Several different drills would be great to practice your aim and one of them is surely snapping.

Moving targets is something you will meet for the first time in this mode. Our recommendation is to spend time snapping while aiming. In other words, you should primarily enter the aiming stance and firing at a target. After that, you should strive to exit as quickly as possible before shifting to the next target.

Switching between targets is crucial if you plan to stay alive. You will see the importance of these practices when you start playing against others.

Match Mouse Sensitivity with Your Needs

Do not expect to find some direct pieces of advice in this part. The perfect mouse sensitivity depends on your needs and requirements. You should determine this factor when playing the game in the training mode.

We have to highlight one common mistake that beginners are making. They usually copy everything including mouse sensitivity from their streaming role models. It is great if the game grabbed your attention because you watched tutorials/streams of some gamers online. However, you are a unique individual that has unique gaming skills and needs. Because of that, use the training mode to determine the best mouse sensitivity for yourself.

Use Sliding Down Hils to Practice Shooting

As we previously said, introducing yourself with the game through training is a great thing. For instance, the concept of sliding is something you should master as soon as possible. However, there are some additional purposes for this sort of concept.

For instance, when you start playing this game professionally, you will many times shot while traveling down the side of a cliff. In this case, you truly need to react correctly if you manage to defeat your competitors. More precisely, you will have to fire without aiming down your sight.

This sounds complex even when you hear it in theory. However, everything becomes even more complicated in reality. Even if something like this doesn’t happen to you while playing, it is great to have some experience with it. Things in the video games unpredictable and the worst-case scenario happens usually when you don’t expect it.

However, Don’t Only Focus on Training Mode

Beginners get used to training mode because they play without any pressure. Well, things are more turbulent in “real” games and beginners need time to adapt to them. Because of that, it would be much smarter to make a combination of real matches and pieces of training. Start playing with other players and see which mistakes you make. After the game ends, go to the training mode and try to improve current skills.

There is one thing that we need to say to all gamers. You are not playing games with mouse and keyboard. The key thing for success is to turn on your brain while playing. Analyze carefully all the moves that you make. If those moves were good, strive to use them again. If not, try to replace them and improve them in the future.

Play with Experienced Players

The influence of other team members on your skills is huge. You must play with the best players and learn some tricks from them. If you constantly play with less-quality players, you won’t have the chance to get the best possible lessons. Fortunately, there are certain websites where you can find help. Some platforms like pwp.legionfarm.com allow gamers to connect with highly-skilled players. If finding an elite team is your problem, we recommend you visit their website.

Show the Dose of Self-Discipline

This should be some sort of conclusion. Many beginners gave up on the game because of the obstacles they can’t pass. You need to understand that every path to success is full of ups and downs. We do not want to be dishonest with you. You will lose a lot of nerves before you become an Apex Legends reliable player.

Use every moment of your time to make an analysis. Do not hesitate to invest some money in educational material. You will find some e-books online that can explain to you the best possible strategies. Are you ready to sacrifice and become a champion?