The Positive Impacts Of Arts & Crafts

According to Joseph Nieters, “Art is something we do, a verb. Art is an expression of our thoughts, emotions, intuitions, and desires, but it is even more personal than that: it’s about sharing the way we experience the world, which for many is an extension of personality. It is the communication of intimate concepts that cannot be faithfully portrayed by words alone. And because words alone are not enough, we must find some other vehicle to carry our intent. But the content that we instill on or in our chosen media is not in itself the art. Art is to be found in how the media is used, the way in which the content is expressed.”

Listed below are some factors on how our human brain get affected by art:

Increases Human Positive Emotions

You might have noticed that some people take up a new hobby, such as painting or woodworking, when they are going through tough times in their life.

That is because art can have a powerful effect on your mind. It helps increase positive emotions by letting you express yourself. This can give you a sense of fulfillment in what you are doing.

After all, creating a beautiful painting or artwork form can be something you can be proud of accomplishing. It is certainly a big confidence booster.

Reduces Stress & Anxiety

Aside from self-expression, doing art can also promote mindfulness, a type of meditation wherein you focus on what you are doing, feeling, and sensing at the moment.

The slow, methodical way of creating this type of art requires your focus.

By focusing on something you want to accomplish (such as a painting requiring you to follow a pattern), you keep your mind off negative thoughts and depressed feelings. So, this activity can reduce stress and anxiety.

You are not doing yoga or breathing exercises, yet you are still practicing mindfulness.

Of course, the time you spend doing your painting can vary, depending on factors like how large the artwork might be, the complexity of the pattern, or your patience in working on it for longer periods.

But don’t think about completing the painting in one day. For many patterns, that can be impossible to accomplish. Instead, don’t set deadlines on when you should finish your artwork because that can only contribute to your stress.

Take it one small numbered piece at a time. Pick a number and find the right color. Then carefully paint each section. Repeat the process for each section until you complete your art piece.

Improves Human Brain & Motor Function

Focusing on tasks, like completing your paint by numbers canvas, lets your human brain focus on the task at hand. It exercises your mind, which can improve mental clarity and human brain health.

It is just like jogging to keep your body healthy. “Exercising” your human brain can also have positive effects.

Fosters Friendship & Sense Of Community

Whether you are doing paint by numbers or another form of art, you might be surprised at the community of enthusiasts you can find online or in your local community.

You can find a club or social media group to join so you can find new ideas from others, share your photos, or even get tips about doing your project.

Some PBNers (paint by numbers enthusiasts) even organize local gatherings or painting evenings with their friends. It is like inviting everyone for a card game or a cookout, but with a different activity to do.

These social events can also help improve your mood, reduce stress, and encourage you to have fun.

Decorate Your Home With Your Art

Making your own artwork gives you bragging rights to display them at home. Considering the time and effort (and money) you’ve invested in these paintings, why not?

You can get these paintings framed so they can last longer and look better on your wall. Putting them on display not only gives you a sense of accomplishment but lets you admire your masterpiece.

Not only can they brighten up your home, but these paintings can also become a conversational piece with your guests.

Promote Your Art

Did you know that you can do business with art? Artists can market their products or services to generate income while pursuing their passions. Creative professionals can work as independent contractors using a variety of business models. You can also check out this site to help you boost your brand.

Some topics to share for people who plan to open their own art business: