IGT Online Slots Compilation Most Played in Online Casinos in 2020

IGT, International Games Technology is the name of a US company based in Las Vegas. However, due to legal reasons, they operate their online division outside of the US. For experienced players and new punters, IGT is not a new name. In the iGaming industry worldwide, IGT is the largest gaming software supplier with more than 130 games in their collection. They have been in business now for many years, producing only games of high quality.

At the moment, their software supports up to 30 currencies and 20 languages from different countries of the world. That means almost anyone in the world can enjoy their games.

IGT casino games come with state-of-the-art technology, giving players a unique experience whenever they play. There is crap, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and many other table games to enjoy from IGT. However, the particular highlight is the IGT slots that are correctly crafted to deliver high-quality graphics, sounds, and themes to match.

Players can play free online IGT slot machines or play for real money. Also, hitting the jackpot in IGT slots is lucrative, which adds to the fun of the games from this developer. At IGT casinos, you can either play the IGT slots for PC or the mobile version. It’s all a matter of choice and convenience. That explains why IGT slots are popular in many casinos today. Due to their popularity, FreeSlotsHub had to move IGT to the world’s list of famous providers. Now you can instantly access any IGT’s free online video slots on FSH via mobile or PC. Free demo mode allows you to play slots without spending a penny, with no download and no registration. FSH shares more information on how to enjoy playing IGT’s free online video slots, pick the best games strategy, and choose the best slot features with bonuses on this page.

In this article, we have put together some of the best IGT slots that people play often. Putting together this compilation of the Best Online Slots by IGT, we used these criteria:

Pokies Bonuses; that is, whether or not there are bonuses and if there are, how profitable?

Minimum Deposits the slots allow

The payout to expect from the slot, that is, RTP.

Overall Gameplay Experience

Is there Mobile?

Are there Jackpots, and what type?

These are important because they tell how profitable these games are, especially the RTP and the jackpots. They also give an idea of the convenience level that comes with playing the slots.

Here is a list of 10 most played slots by IGT.

Triple Diamond

The Triple Diamond slot comes as a sequel to the old Double Diamond Slot by IGT. The two games are almost alike as they both use the same color palette, graphic illustration, and soundtrack. However, the two games differ in their logo. More importantly, Triple Diamond comes with a higher total payout and better chances of winning than the Double Diamond slot.

Type Free slots no download Minimum Bet $25 Year 2015 Maximum Bet $100 RTP 96.50% Bet Ranges 1-20 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option No Bonuses 200 Free Spins

2 Bonus games

NO Scatter symbols

NO Bonus Rounds Jackpot $311,923.50 Special Symbols Wild Triple Diamond Bonus Symbol Paylines 5

Wheel of Fortune

Those who know the TV show; Wheel of Fortune see this slot bears lots of good tidings. Although the slot machine is smaller than the real thing, IGT has done an excellent job capturing the fun. You can find the free play version of the slot here on our website.

Type Free penny slot Minimum Bet $0.05 Year 2016 Maximum Bet $25 RTP 96.6% Bet Ranges 1-2500 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option No Bonuses 2 bonus games

2 Bonus Rounds

NO Free Spins Jackpot $24,322.40 Special Symbols Wild, Gold Super Wild

Scatter Paylines 720

Lobstermania

The Lobstermania slot is one of those casino games that catches your attention from the very first time. It’s like watching a SpongeBob Square Pants show, but this time, only with Mr. Krabs.

The slot depicts the thoughts and passion that IGT has put in to make something so beautiful. The slot’s graphics are endowed with some rock music that plays in the background once in a while. It comes with stunning aesthetics and a fantastic overall gaming experience.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $0.1 Year 2016 Maximum Bet $300 RTP 96.46% Bet Ranges 1-60 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option Yes Bonuses Free spins

Lucky Larry’s Buoy Bonus

Buoy Bonus Jackpot $12,000.00 Special Symbols Lobstermania logo Wilds

Random Jackpot Scatter Paylines 25

Pharaoh’s Fortune

If you are a fan of slots that come packed with loads of fun, then Pharaoh’s Fortune is the slot for you. Pharaoh’s Fortune was first popular in land-based casinos, especially in Las Vegas. IGT decided to release its online version due to its success, which has also been a success. The game features an ancient Egyptian theme packed with animated objects and relics from Egypt. As you play, the game would treat your ears to an Egyptian tune that perfectly fits into the game’s scenery.

Type Free online slot machine Minimum Bet $0.15 Year 2014 Maximum Bet $30 RTP 92.53-96.53% Bet Ranges 1-100 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option No Bonuses Bonus game

Free Spins Jackpot 10000x fixed jackpot Special Symbols Wilds

Scatters Paylines 15

White Orchid

This IGT nature-themed slot comes packed with extreme action. Like most other standard games today, it has 5 reels and 40 playable pay lines. However, the game gets interesting when you double your bet and get 1024 paylines from the game.

White Orchid isn’t the first IGT slot with 1024 winning ways, so you can trust them to release the best quality.

Overall, the game offers a beautiful experience alongside multiple winning opportunities.

Type Free no download slot Minimum Bet $0.80 Year 2010 Maximum Bet $80 RTP 95.03% Bet Ranges 1-30 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option No Bonuses Bonus game

150 Free Spins Jackpot $2,500,000 Special Symbols White Orchid Logo Wild

2, 3, or 4 Orchid Bonus symbols Paylines 40/1024

Wild Life

Themed after the famous Safari in Africa, the Wildlife comes with 5 reels and 10 pay lines. All these pay lines pay punters on both sides. That means combinations can either be to the right or the left.

Depending on your wager, there is a maximum prize of $250,000 up for grabs. There is a lot to get you excited about this title. There are wilds, free spins, scatters, and a possibility to have locked wilds.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $0.1 Year 2017 Maximum Bet $2000 RTP 95% Bet Ranges 1-200 coins Volatility High Autoplay Option Yes Bonuses 20 Free Spins

NO Bonus Rounds Jackpot $18,000 Special Symbols Roaring Lion Wild

Africa Scatter Paylines 10

Golden Goddess

IGT’s Golden Goddess slot offers you an unforgettable adventure to ancient Greece. With vibrant graphics and excitement, you would be exposed to a whole new world of possibilities.

Like we know of ancient Greece, the game is beautifully designed with flowers. The card symbols especially come with different flower designs. The other symbol in the slot comes with a 3D design making them look bigger than they are in real life.

When you play this game, your displayed winnings and the spinning reels will surprise you.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $40 Year 2013 Maximum Bet $200 RTP 94.75% Bet Ranges 1-50 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option Yes Bonuses Bonus Round

Free Spins Jackpot $2,513,400 Special Symbols Golden Goddess Wild

Red Rose Scatter Paylines 50

Cleopatra

The Cleopatra slot gets its inspiration from the ancient queen pharaoh of Egypt, Queen Cleopatra. She is said to have been the most beautiful woman of her time. Just like her, the slot looks impressive and pleasing to the eyes, although the graphics look very simple.

The slot itself takes its players on a trip to the Nile River. There, hopefully, the punters will unravel the mysteries of Ancient Egypt. Initially, Cleopatra was only a land casino game; however, IGT created its online version due to its success. The soundtrack of the game is an enchanting and hypnotic voice of a female, which we believe is Cleopatra.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $0.2 Year 2005 Maximum Bet $400 RTP 95.8% Bet Ranges 1-20 coins Volatility Medium Autoplay Option No Bonuses Bonus Round

15 Free Spins Jackpot $1,546,300 Special Symbols Cleo Wild

Scatter Paylines 25

Da Vinci Diamonds

IGT pays tribute to the Iconic artist Da Vinci whose name would forever remain in history books with this slot. To make things real, the game features famous paintings by the renaissance great. Like in real life, there is a lot of money to be won by landing these paintings.

That’s not all as there is a Tumbling Reel feature and up to 300 free spins in the game. Putting all these together, what you have is a picture-perfect slot for everyone needing quality and lucrative gaming experience.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $0.2 Year 2015 Maximum Bet $200 RTP 94.93% Bet Ranges 1-100 coins Volatility Medium-High Autoplay Option Yes Bonuses Bonus Round

300 Free Spins Jackpot $ 24,971 Special Symbols Wild

Scatter Paylines 10

Diamond Queen

At the start, Diamond Queen was only a land-based slot machine. But then, like its name, the slot proved to the world that its royal status when its land-based version was a huge success. As a result, IGT made the game into an online slot for all their players to enjoy. The game features a mystical /mythical theme. Like its name, diamonds provide lots of glitz and glamour in the slot.

The particular highlight to look out for in the slot is its mystical diamond free spins. During the rounds, you get stacked wilds that cover three reels and guarantee that you win something almost all the time.

Type Online video slot Minimum Bet $0.2 Year 2015 Maximum Bet $1000 RTP 94.89% Bet Ranges 0.01-50 coins Volatility High Autoplay Option No Bonuses Bonus Round

Free Spins Jackpot $ 20,000 Special Symbols Wild

Mystical Diamond Bonus (Scatter) Paylines 20

5 Most Played IGT Pokies in Australia

When it comes to gambling, only a few countries in the world do it better than Australia. Of fact, Australia has the largest per capita figures in the world. A large percentage of these figures come from pokies, both online and offline. Over the years, we have seen these numbers increasing. To some extent, the invention and adoption of mobile technology in the industry contribute to these numbers. That is why today, about 24.7% of all slot users in Australia bet with their mobile phones.

As of today, 56.7% of all monies gambled in Australia come from pokie machines. Compared with other segments of the industry, that’s a considerable chunk. The different markets, sports betting, horse racing, greyhounds, and harness racing, take the remaining 44.3%. Interestingly, up to 14.2% of all the adults in Australia have tried playing slots at least once.

Of all the game providers in Australia, IGT gaming company is one of those whose impacts are very profound. They are famous across Australia for having the best titles in online and land-based slots. Their slots, especially the online ones, have fans across Australia for the following reasons.

Variety of options

High-quality graphics

Quality sounds

Best narratives and admirable themes

Here are some of the best IGT slots that are popular in Australia.

Big Red

Lobstermania

Zuma

Lucky Buddha

Magic of the Nile

5 Most Famous IGT Themed Video Slots

Themes are essential in video slots; without them, all games would look the same. Beyond just appearance, the theme of a slot machine goes along with the game’s narrative in creating better engagement for players.

People differ and usually have their different preferences. That is why there are genres to books and music. While some would prefer romantic movies or books, some others may choose crime or adventure. The same goes for slots in general.

In meeting the different preferences of many players worldwide, developers use themes to appeal to their players. The theme and their design come specially to meet with the taste and the temperaments of players who play them. Along with the game’s stories, these themes help players relate more with the game and make them more involved in the gameplay.

At the moment, there are diverse themes used for online slots. If you can think of a topic, there is probably a slot themed after that topic. To that effect, you have slots themed after popular TV series like Game of Thrones. Similarly, there are slots themed after TV shows like the Wheel of Fortune. And even on the funny side of things, there are slots themed after the Bible!

Like every other developer, IGT makes fair use of themes to get their players’ attention. They have a wide range of themes from ancient Greek mythology to Egyptian mythology and recent themes like sci-fi and many more.

The following are some of their famous themed slots that you can play.

Ghostbusters

Wheel of Fortune Megaways

Baywatch 3D

Family Guy

Elvis

5 Most Expected New IGT Slots for 2021-2022

The gambling industry is a very dynamic one. From time immemorial, we have seen the industry evolve into one of the largest globally, yet, it continues to grow. Between now and 2022, we expect that the industry would expand by 10%. The expected increase will directly result from improved technology that we would see in the coming year.

IGT would not be left behind in these trends as they would continue to strive to retain their top spot in the industry. Therefore, fans of IGT can expect to see some better-quality graphics from the company.

Currently, many software providers are trying to get a hold of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. We expect to see some of the IGT slots use these features in the coming year.

Beyond mobile gaming, more games would be available for players on their smartwatches between 2021 and 2022.

In the coming year, IGT might produce more live dealer games as their demand increases. Similar to that, IGT might release many more variants of their table games in response to rising demands at the moment.

Finally, here are some of the slots to play in 2021:

Hexbreaker

Griffin’s Throne

Cleopatra 3

Cash Eruption

Fortune Palace