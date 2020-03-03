Ideal Ways to Unwind After a Busy Day in 2020

Do you have difficulty sleeping at night? Are you unable to shut off your brain and relax? It’s challenging to find balance in a society that’s obsessed with workaholism. And on top of that, life has a variety of curveballs to offer.

Burning the candle at both ends never ends well. Unwinding is of prime importance if you wish to stay on top of your mental and physical health. It helps you center your mind and regain your energy. Making winding down a part of your daily routine does wonders for your overall health and productivity.

In this post, we’re sharing some popular ways to destress after a busy day. Let’s take a look.

1. Strict sleeping schedule

It’s 10:30 PM. You’re scrolling through your Instagram. And suddenly it’s 3 AM! How did this catastrophe happen?

Your sleeping schedule is something that’s absolutely under your control. Be strict with yourself, and stick to a definitive sleeping time every night. It will be difficult at first, but eventually, your body will adjust. No matter how busy your schedule is, try to squeeze in at least 7-8 hours of sleep.

2. Ditch electronics

Your phone, especially social media, is off-limits when it comes to winding down. Right before bed, your brain doesn’t need stimulation; instead, it needs relaxation. Shut off your phone at least an hour before going to bed.

Apart from this, if you have a television in your bedroom, it’s time to say goodbye to it. No Netflix show is worth risking daily sleeplessness.

3. Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a holistic therapy that improves the quality of sleep. It also reduces restlessness and anxiety. You can get an Aromatherapy Massage at Bodytonic Clinic. It’s quite useful in alleviating physical and mental stress.

4. Ban work from bed

Your bed can’t become your workplace. When you work on your bed, your body associates it with that and not relaxation. Make an effort to leave your work at your desk. Even if you do have to work, assign a separate space for it in your bedroom.

5. Light workout

You can try lightly working out a few hours before bed. Full body stretching and yoga improve the quality of sleep and also help you sleep through the night. You can sign up for an after-work yoga class that will prepare you for bed.

6. Take a bath

If there’s heaven on earth, it’s soaking in a hot bath after an exhausting day. Draw a hot bath with bath salts and light up some scented candles. It will relax your muscles, joints, and also reduce inflammation.

7. Listen to some tunes

Music is wonderful for your brain. Listening to slow, soothing jams is an excellent way to stop your mind from wandering.

8. Start a journal

We can all agree that keeping up with a journal seems like such a tedious task. But it can help you process your thoughts. You don’t have to do it every night. Instead, try writing down about your day when you’re feeling particularly overwhelmed. It will clear your head and help you feel lighter.

9. Have a skincare routine

Going through a step-by-step skincare routine is quite meditative. Following and sticking to a routine is a form of self-care.

10. Read every night

Instead of binging a show, start reading every night. A bedtime ritual involving reading will signal your mind and body that it’s time to sleep.

While e-books are becoming more and more advanced, we would still suggest you stick to an old fashioned book. It’s best to limit screen time as much as possible.

11. Listen to a podcast

Not everyone has the attention span to read a book every night. If you’re not into books, give podcasts a shot. There is an extensive range of podcasts available, from educational to mystery to pop culture. Pick a category that interests and unwind for the day.

12. Try acupressure

How you sleep at night sets the tone for the following day. So, a poor night’s sleep will reflect in your mood and productivity.

The reason why you might be having trouble sleeping could be the tension you’re holding in your body. Try acupressure to alleviate stress and feel relaxed.

13. Plan for tomorrow

Are you always anxious about all the things you have to do tomorrow? Give yourself some peace of mind by planning for tomorrow. List down all the things you need to get done. This will put your account at ease and also motivate you to get up in the morning.

14. Talk to family or friends

Caught up in the everyday madness, we often forget to check in with family and friends. Right before going to bed, call or text back your parents and friends.

15. Try footbaths

Whether you find baths time-consuming or straight-up disgusting, footbaths are an excellent bargain for you. A warm foot bath induces relaxation and significantly improves your quality of sleep.

16. Get a massager

We tend to hold a lot of stress in our body, which in turn results in sleeplessness. And what’s better than a massage to relieve the stress?

Of course, it’s not possible to get a professional massage every night. But you can purchase a self-massager and massage your neck, shoulder, feet, and other high-stress parts.

17. Give meditation a shot

When it comes to calming down your thoughts, there’s nothing better than meditation. Taking time out to reflect on your day, concentrating on your breathing, and merely resting your thoughts has a tremendous impact on your mental health.

18. Adjust your bedroom

A serene environment is essential to sleep peacefully. Swap harsh lighting in your bedroom with softer alternatives. Put up heavy drapes that will make the room dark and cozy.

19. Make a cuppa

Lastly, put your feet up and sip a hot cuppa of Chamomile or green tea before bed.

The Bottom Line

While a daily unwinding routine is helpful and even necessary to an extent, you should know when to take a step back from a busy schedule. Give your mind and body time and space to recover and reset. Doing that is crucial for your long-term mental and physical well being.