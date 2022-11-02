Why You Need A Humidifier In The Apartment: Reasons To Buy

The modern home hides a lot of smart gadgets that are designed to make a person’s life easier and help him stay healthy. One such gadget is a humidifier. In this article, we will talk about humidity standards, and the functions of a humidifier and help you decide whether you need one in your home.

People care about the temperature or the purity of the air. But its humidity is rarely remembered. Although this is an important indicator, its value determines the comfortable state of a person and pets, affects the perception of temperature by the human body, the safety of the situation, etc. This alone already partially explains why a humidifier is needed in an apartment, but in order to get a complete picture, we will analyze all the pros and cons, and the subtlety of the device.

The types of humidifiers

If you live in an apartment, you know that the air can get pretty dry. This is especially true in the winter when the heat is cranked up. A humidifier can help to add moisture back into the air, making it more comfortable to breathe and helping to prevent dry skin and sinuses. There are a few different types of humidifiers available on the market:

1. Central humidifiers: These are built into your home’s HVAC system and work with your furnace to evenly distribute moisture throughout your apartment.

2. Evaporative humidifiers: These use a wick soaked in water to evaporate moisture into the air. They are less expensive than central humidifiers but require more maintenance (such as refilling the water reservoir).

3. Ultrasonic humidifiers: These emit a fine mist of moisture into the air using ultrasonic vibrations. They are very quiet and don’t require a filter, but they can be more expensive than other types of humidifiers.

4. Impeller humidifiers: These also emit a fine mist of moisture into the air, but use a spinning disk to do so instead of ultrasonic vibrations. They tend to be less expensive than ultrasonic humidifiers but may be noisier.

Where should I place my humidifier?

If you’re wondering where to place your humidifier in the apartment, there are a few things to consider. First, think about which rooms you want to use it in. The bedroom is a great option because it can help you sleep better at night. Just be sure to keep it away from any water sources, like the bathroom or kitchen sink.

Second, consider how big of a space you need to humidify. If it’s just for one room, you can get a smaller unit that will sit on a table or the floor. But if you want to humidify multiple rooms, look for a larger unit that can be placed on a shelf or in an out-of-the-way corner.

Finally, make sure there’s always plenty of water in the tank. Most humidifiers come with an automatic shut-off feature that will turn the unit off when the water level gets too low. But it’s still a good idea to check on it regularly and refill the tank as needed.

Air humidity standards

Scientists have determined the conditional rate within which people feel comfortable – 35-60%. Such a noticeable spread is explained by a wide range of acceptable values. They are determined by the season, the purpose of the premises, etc. So, for children’s rooms it is desirable to choose 60%, and if the baby is sick, then 70%. In living rooms, the indicator can be slightly reduced. In winter, it is better to reduce the humidity, in the heat to increase, but within the normal range.

An excess of moisture, as well as its lack, makes the microclimate worse. This affects the well-being of a person. The only way to accurately determine the amount of water vapor in the air is with the help of instruments. The simplest of these is a hygrometer. There are also folk methods. The easiest way is to take measurements with a spruce cone. She is placed in a room and examined after a while. If the scales are tightly closed, there is an excess of moisture in the room, if they are too raised – a disadvantage.

Humidity is rarely constant. It is influenced by various factors. This leads to a decrease or increase in the amount of moisture. Hot air masses are able to absorb more water, so heat or hot batteries dry them out a lot.

Similarly, air conditioners and other ventilation devices operate. Thus, it is not always possible to achieve normal values ​​in an apartment. Therefore, the “help” of special equipment is required.

How do you know if air is dry?

If you live in a dry climate, you may notice that your skin and mucous membranes are feeling dry. Your hair may also be drier than usual. You may feel like you need to drink more water than usual. All of these are signs that the air in your apartment is too dry.

A humidifier can help alleviate these symptoms by increasing the moisture in the air. This can help you feel more comfortable and may also help reduce static electricity in your home. If you have plants, a humidifier can also help them to thrive.

Does humidifier reduce dust?

If you have asthma or allergies, you know that dust is a trigger. It’s small, invisible to the naked eye, and floats around in the air, landing on surfaces and in your lungs. A humidifier can help reduce dust in your home by adding moisture to the air. This makes the air heavier so that dust particles settle instead of floating around.

The harm of a humidifier in the apartment

Devices don’t always work. This happens when moisture is excessive and exceeds the optimal 40-60%. If this is a short-term phenomenon, the room will be stuffy. This feels like too much moisture. Constant waterlogging will declare itself “wet” furniture, clothes, and curtains. Perhaps the appearance and rapid development of fungus, and mold.

To avoid this, ultrasonic, and especially steam systems must be equipped with hygrometers. They quickly saturate the air mixed with water vapor, it is not advisable to control them “by eye”. Steam equipment is potentially dangerous to operate. If handled carelessly, it can burn or harm the environment, and the design of the room. Therefore, it is forbidden to install it in children’s rooms.