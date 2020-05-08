Hulk Hogan Shows Off His Battle Scars

Hulk Hogan (66) has had 17 surgeries over the past couple of decades, 10 of them on his back only with his “Immortal” tattoo on top. The first time he went under the knife was back in 2009 after suffering extreme back pain. Now, he decided to share with the world his battle scars.

“I’ve had 17 surgeries over the last 10 years”, Hogan said.”My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal”.

The last procedure Hogan had in December 2019 when he was told by the doctors to stay out of the gym for at least six months. He was back to lifting weights in just seven weeks.

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020