Hulk Hogan Shows Off His Battle Scars

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: GlobalNews

Hulk Hogan (66) has had 17 surgeries over the past couple of decades, 10 of them on his back only with his “Immortal” tattoo on top. The first time he went under the knife was back in 2009 after suffering extreme back pain. Now, he decided to share with the world his battle scars.

Image source: TMZ

“I’ve had 17 surgeries over the last 10 years”, Hogan said.”My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal”.

The last procedure Hogan had in December 2019 when he was told by the doctors to stay out of the gym for at least six months. He was back to lifting weights in just seven weeks.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

43 − = 39