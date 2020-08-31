How Weed Relax Your Body – 2020 Guide

Whether you have a friend who takes weed or you do it yourself – you must have a canna-curious opinion about the plant. After the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the use of weed or marijuana became legalized. The weed plant contains around 113 cannabinoids, out of which, THC and CBD are the most effective ones. Since THC has psychoactive properties and causes a high, they are not safe to use. Unlike THC, CBD is the legalized cannabinoid of weed plants and offers several health benefits.

Cannabis is no longer considered to be a taboo as it once was. In fact, 14 percent of American adults used marijuana in the last year. That’s about the same number of those who smoke cigarettes.

Cannabis was used as a medicine for a long time before it became illegal. The U.S. government formally criminalized cannabis in 1937, and the use of cannabis decreased rapidly after that.

With the use of weed as a medicinal drug and the ever-changing legal environment, it’s essential to know how it works. Here’s what’s weed does to the brain and the body.

How Marijuana Works

There are generally two types of cannabis; Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica. Both of these plants have similar functions, but with some significant variations.

Cannabis plants make chemical compounds called cannabinoids. Around 113 cannabinoids have been found in various cannabis strains. The most susceptible ones are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

What is THC?

“THC is the most psychoactive drug,” says Thorsten Rudroff, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Iowa who researched cannabis for multiple sclerosis. “The THC gives the euphoric sensation when you smoke cannabis. The more THC you smoke, the more you the ‘high’ feeling.

Specific effects vary from person to person, but a few are similar. “You’re more open to sound; you’re hungry,” says Beatriz Carlini, Ph.D., associate professor and research scientist at the University of Washington.

“All the various feelings that people that use marijuana recreate — like becoming more relaxed — are attributable to THC.” It also raises the amount of dopamine, producing the feeling of euphoria.

The Role of Terpenes

You remember the time you thought you were smelling a skunk, but it turned out to be someone who used to smoke a j nearby? These are the terpenes at work.

Terpenes are the substances responsible for the unmistakable scent of the plant. But lately, researchers have found that they can do a lot more than that. Turns out that terpenes have a part to play in how marijuana reaches you.

More research is required, but scientists have the idea that terpenes may have an influence on the effects of THC on pain, anxiety, appetite disorders, and more. It looks more and more like a synergistic partnership.

What is CBD?

As mentioned earlier, CBD does not have psychoactive effects, but it does have beneficial effects. It decreases the discomfort and spasticity of the muscle stiffness and can make you more relaxed. This is the compound with the most significant importance to medicinal weed.

You must have noticed how CBD products are trending. Sales are expected to hit $22 billion over the next three years. Well-known pro athletes such as Lamar Odom and Rob Gronkowski are seeking partnerships or business agreements with CBD manufacturing companies.

“You can look at this and say, ‘THC is evil, and CBD is fine,’ but it’s not that easy,” says Rudroff. “There are several experiences here. You will need to work together on the product. “Scientists are still figuring out the optimal ratio, but Rudroff says some research indicates that it could be 1-to-1.

The legal status of cannabis means that it is difficult to completely appreciate the advantages of CBD. In July 2019, the Food and Drug Administration issued a consumer advisory stating that they are “studying more about the safety and benefits of CBD,” but CBD products are not licensed.

In August 2019, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put pressure on the FDA to move quicker, introducing an amendment that would compel them to propose CBD product guidelines in the next 120 days.

Effects of Weed on the Brain

A human brain has billions of neural circuits and neurons. These neurons are long cells clustered next to each other with a small space between their active sites.

To bridge the distance (or synapse) between adjacent neurons, chemicals called neurotransmitters to carry signals from one neuron to another. They then bind themselves to fragments called receptors. A human body contains different types of receptors, such as endocannabinoid receptors.

“When we feel pain, inflammation, or stress — or have anxiety or mood issues — our body releases a variety of neurotransmitters. Sometimes endocannabinoids that go to our endocannabinoid system are released to modulate these sensations as well,” says Carlini.

Since the cannabinoids in marijuana look and behave the same way your body does, they’re bound to the cannabinoid receptors throughout your brain. Two styles are recognized.

First, CB1 cannabinoids are (mostly) found in areas of your brain associated with learning, memory, pain, anxiety, and movement control. Using weed helps the consumer to relax. Research has shown that it is effective for individuals who have post-traumatic stress, anxiety, or depression.

Then there are the CB2 cannabinoids that are linked with the immune system. Exogenous cannabinoids throw out the normal neuron functions, improving those signals as well as interfering with others. That’s why the effects of weed can vary from a feeling of calm and pain relief to clumsiness. Therefore, make sure to take the right dosage to have a relaxed body and mind.

Where to Buy CBD?

