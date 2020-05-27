Guide on How VPN Work in 2020

VPN (a virtual private network) is a private network that you can use to keep your connection secure from others. It consists of a group of computers that are linked together on the web. With a VPN, computers that are located in a remote location will look as if they are from the same network. They are useful for overcoming geographical restrictions, and surfing the web anonymously.

How Does VPN Encrypt Your Data

VPN uses an encryption process to keep the data private. In the encryption process, the information is transformed into gibberish so that the hackers cannot read it without the password. It is just like how your credit card information can become encrypted when you enter them on a shopping website.

When you are connected to a VPN, all your connections are routed to a VPN server through a secure tunnel. You are assigned an IP address so that it appears that your device is on the same local network as the VPN. Now, you can surf the web safely, knowing that your personal information is protected by the VPN.

Is VPN really secure?

The security of a VPN depends on the VPN protocol that your provider uses. There are four main types of VPN protocols, including PPTP, L2TP, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Point-to-point tunneling protocol (PPTP) was invented by Microsoft for use on old Windows systems. It is easy to use but is not recommended. Layer 2 tunneling protocol (L2TP) created by Cisco offers a more secure data tunnel, but it does not have encryption features. This is why it is bundled with IPSec.

Internet Key Exchange (IKEv2) is created by both Microsoft and Cisco. It is more secure than L2TP and is considered effective on the mobile device. OpenVPN is based on an open-source VPN technology, but it gets a lot of improvement from volunteers. As a result, it becomes one of the most secure protocols.

It also depends on the laws in your country. Some countries have strict laws regarding how residents can use VPN technology. VPNs are generally permitted in the USA, Canada, and some parts of Europe. It is completely legal to use a VPN in the US, but it becomes illegal if you use it to do things like download copyrighted movies. It is important to read the terms of service to ensure that you don’t breach the terms by using the VPN for a service that is not allowed, such as Netflix. Some countries like China and Russia impose censorship laws. There are also countries like Iraq, Oman, and North Korea that completely ban the use of VPN.

Reasons to Use VPN

Most people use a VPN for accessing restricted content; for example, when you travel to an overseas country, you can’t stream movies from Netflix account due to geographical restrictions. With VPN, you can change your IP address back to your own country and continue to stream movies from your account. You can change your IP address to almost any country through the VPN app.

When you are in school, you can use a VPN to continue to access restricted networks that are not allowed for access by other students. You can use a VPN if you live in a country where the government has gone extreme and forbid the use of certain websites. Some social networks or websites will restrict access to certain web pages, but you can continue to access these blocked content by using a VPN.

AdGuard VPN allows you to surf websites safely in a public hotspot. When you login to public wi-fi, your personal information, and web traffic are accessible by others that are also connecting to the internet, you can also use it while browsing websites on your own internet connection at home. It will protect you from getting tracked by advertisers, email service providers, government, cybercriminals, and other third parties on the web.

VPN allows you to beat price discrimination and get lower prices for expensive goods like airline tickets. There are price differences for airline tickets in different cities. For example, the cost of an airline ticket is more expensive for those who live in San Francisco and New York because people there earn a higher income. Many businesses take advantage of this and set higher prices for people who live in these cities.

How to Choose a VPN

Before you buy a VPN, you should ask yourself what you want to use it for. Router-based VPN is ideal for customers who want to install a VPN for the whole household. High-speed VPN is the best option if you want to use the VPN for streaming movies or download movies online. VPN with excellent security is especially important for people who regularly travel. If you put a lot of emphasis on privacy, you should choose a VPN that does not retain any log and provide secure encryption.

Besides, you want to make sure that the VPN you choose is compatible with the platform of your device, for example, Windows, Mac, and Linux. Some VPNs allow you to connect unlimited devices, while others will limit the number of devices you can connect. You also want to choose a VPN with a user-friendly interface that is easy to configure and setup. It will be best to choose a VPN that has servers in nearby locations. This can prevent you from facing lagging in the internet connection speed due to limited internet service from your ISP provider.

In the VPN packages, it will describe the number of IP addresses it offers. This information is not important if you just want to hide your identity while using the free wi-fi in the local coffee shop. The VPN provider should offer customer service 24/7 so that you can easily reach out to customer support whenever you need help. Ideally, the VPN should come with a money-back guarantee or a free trial for you to test drive it. Lastly, you should take into consideration the payment plan. Some VPNs allow you to use Bitcoin and gift cards to make payment.