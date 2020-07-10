How to Wax Your Chin Hair at Home – 2020 Guide

Supple and soft skin is divine and an absolute joy for women. Waxing unwanted hair on visible areas has been a habit already. People who do it do it for hygiene and aesthetics. You have the option to have hair waxed, or you can use electric razors as an alternative.

One common area where hair grows is your chin. It is normal and easy to clean up. There is no need to visit your favorite spa or salon to have this done. You can do it yourself and save both time and professional fees.

Here is a quick round-up of the steps you can take to do the procedure at home:

Make Sure The Hair Is Ready To Be Waxed

Waxing needs hair to be at least a quarter of an inch long so it could be seamless. That may be a little longer than what you would allow, especially on your face. If you do not want to wait it out, an option is to use a tweezer to get rid of the hair.

If the hair is long enough, though, waxing is the best way to do it.

Prepare The Waxing Kit

Often the most thorough method of waxing and the easiest to use is cream waxing. It allows you to heat the wax, apply it to your skin, and then pull the hair off using a muslin cloth.

Prepare Your Skin

Always remember to pull your hair back, so it does not come in the way of the waxing procedure. Make sure that you properly wash your hands. Also, clean and dry your chin to get rid of all oil and makeup.

Quick Tip: Alcohol and caffeine are known stimulants that can increase the sensitivity of your skin. Avoid them before waxing to help reduce the pain.

Prepare To Start Waxing

To see clearly and to free both of your hands, make sure that you use a large mirror, instead of a handheld one. Once the wax is melted, test the temperature on your wrist first before applying it directly to your face.

Please remember that you do not need the wax to be hot, only warm, and the consistency is like peanut butter. If you notice it is too thick, warm it a little more, and if it looks too thin, cool it down.

Applying The Wax

Using a wooden applicator, apply the melted wax in the direction of the hair growth. Make sure that you only apply enough to cover the hair and not too thick as it will be harder to remove. Wax underneath and at the top chin area to wax most of the hair.

Prepare your muslin strip. Right after you have applied the wax, put the cloth in your hair’s direction. Leave a little area at the strip’s end as if it is a tab. After that, smoothen the muslin that is covering the wax and the hair, making sure it follows the hair’s direction of growth.

Pulling Off The Hair

Please wait to cool the wax before removing it. Use the strip’s tab end to pull hair. Closely hold the skin using a free hand, making sure it is in the direction opposite of the hair growth, remove the strip with a quick pull. Remember not to pull up.

Once you remove the muslin cloth, relieve the pain in the area by directly putting pressure on the skin using your hand.

If you feel that there is hair and wax left, use the strip again to pull the remaining hair. Do the same thing until you remove all unwanted hair. Keep in mind not to apply wax twice on an area. This is to avoid burning or irritating the skin.

Cleaning Up

You can use a tweezer to pluck out any stray or hairs that are too short to be waxed. Once satisfied with the procedure, use wax remover or oil to clear away any wax that might have remained on the area.

To finish it off, you can get rid of redness and soothe your skin using aloe vera gel.

Alternative Methods To Waxing

If you want to know if there is a substitute to waxing in cleaning up unwanted hair on your chin, here are some:

Shaving

This method is an obvious choice if you do not want to feel any pain. You can use electric razors theapricots got a list for that. You can use special facial razors for this technique.

Use it directly on your face, even without preparation.

After shaving the part, clean up and apply moisturizer.

Use of Hair Removal Creams

Using hair removal creams is a two-step process.

Test the cream on other parts to check for allergic reactions

Leave the cream on the part where you want to remove the hair. Check the instructions for how long it should be left. Never let it stay longer than advised.

Threading

This ancient method is a bit painful but assures results. A professional has to do it, so you would need to visit your spa or salon for this. Also, this process is less likely to cause irritation or breakout.

Use Of An Epilator

An epilator is a small device that is similar to a rotating razor that pulls the hair from its roots. Using this device could be a little more painful compared to waxing and threading.

Off all these methods, waxing at home is cheaper and faster to do. It also keeps the hair regrowth for weeks before you have to do it again. Keeping wax kits would be wise. It makes sure you are ready for surprise trips or visits where you want to look your best