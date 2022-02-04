How to Update Your Windows Drivers

It is possible to upgrade your Windows drivers without hassle, whether manually or via an automatic upgrade. Before you get into the details regarding driver updates, we’ll explain why you may not need to consider updating your in the first place. They are the software that all components within your Windows PC, like the graphics and sound cards, depend on to function effectively. Without them, the majority of your computer’s hardware would begin to break down. As with other pieces that are software-related, these may require updating. But, it’s not always simple to determine how to update them. By using GetMyDrivers software you can do this with one click. This will take your all headache of installing or updating drivers.

Installing the software is sometimes the cause of headaches. It’s often unclear what you need to do, especially due to dangerous websites that lure innocent users to download malware and viruses that can damage your system. There’s a method to debate driver updates to ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. If you’re looking to install or update the driver manually, you can accomplish this through Device Manager.

You need to ensure that you keep your Windows drivers up-to-date to address any bugs that occur on your computer, particularly when installing or installing new applications on your Windows.

How do you update your driver?

Step 1:

Install and download the updater tool.

Step 2:

Check drivers online using GetMyDrivers to identify your computer’s outdated or missing drivers.

Step 3:

Select Update All in order to update and install the drivers on your computer.

How do you upgrade or repair your driver on Windows 10

It is recommended that you update your driver frequently. To update driver for Windows 10, open the Device Manager and then right-click on the device you wish to update.

Essential drivers for your computer are likely to be automatically updated alongside other Windows updates.

Drivers are the most important software to ensure that your computer’s different components and devices run effectively.

Most of the hardware installed on your PC are automatically updated when Windows updates. However, if you want to install or update drivers manually, you can accomplish this through your Device Manager.

How do I update a driver within Windows 10

Click the Windows icon located at the bottom-left edge of your screen. Then choose Device Manager from the list which appears. Utilize the menu to find the device you would like to update. To upgrade an audio device, such as a laptop, click the > arrow below audio outputs and inputs, and select the device from the list. Right-click the device that you wish to update. In the pop-up menu, select Update driver. You’ll be asked if you’d like Windows to look on the internet along with your system for a brand new driver to be installed automatically or if there is a file on your system that you need to select and utilize. In most instances, you’ll have to choose the automatic option. Windows will attempt to locate an up-to-date driver to install. If it fails to find one, then it’ll inform it that the driver you have installed is updated.

If Windows says that you’ve got a completely updated driver, yet you’re confident that you don’t, research which manufacturer the particular component of your computer; you can typically look up the name and visit their website. There may be drivers that you download to install by hand.

The Best Place to Manually Download Updated Drivers

There are occasions when you’re required to update your device, like graphics cards that Windows Update won’t cover. In this scenario, your best option is to go to the manufacturer’s official site. When you’re there, look for the “Support” section and search for “downloads,” “updates,” or “drivers” for your device.

Beware of scam driver websites are available that install malware instead of drivers. Ensure that you’re on the genuine manufacturer’s website. Driver update tools available on the internet are useless and could contain fraud or viruses.

After you’ve downloaded a reputable from the device’s manufacturer, open it, and search for a “Setup” or “Install” application to run. Then, an updated driver should download without delay and request a restart. After restarting your computer, the new drivers will be in place.