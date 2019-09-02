How to Travel Plastic-Free When Teaching English abroad

It may be easy to be plastic-free at home, but what about when traveling abroad? Usually, it can be pretty hard to not use single-use plastics when traveling. But if you want to help save the planet one piece of plastic at a time, there are some effective ways of traveling plastic-free. The list below compiles some of the most useful tips in achieving this goal brought to you by theTEFLAcademy

Use a refillable water bottle

This is a pretty easy one. Everyone needs to drink water, especially when traveling to countries with warmer climates. If you are not careful, you can quickly become dehydrated. But what people do not think about is plastic water bottles. Travelers usually buy a bunch of water bottles and dispose of them when they are empty. But this is very bad for the planet. 80% of plastic water bottles end up in landfills. They don’t degrade quickly and they pose a danger to the environment and the animals who live there. Replace these with a glass or metal water bottle. You will be able to refill it whenever you want and you don’t have to worry about buying new bottles. This is a good way to reduce plastic waste.

Pack Toiletries

Before, when traveling, you would use the mini bottles of shampoo and conditioner from hotels. Once you left, the half-empty bottles would then be disposed of. It is such a waste of resources and plastics to throw away a bottle that still has a use. To stop this, buy a bar of shampoo, which is just like a bar of soap, and bring refillable bottles that you topped up before you left. You will reduce waste and will feel good about washing your body. And if you run out, look up local “refilling stations” around your home or where you are traveling. This is an eco-friendly way to refill toiletries without wasting resources.

Bring your own snacks

Similar to taking your own water bottle, bring your own food also reduces usage. Buying food from airports and on planes guarantees, you get subpar food for an expensive price. By packing your own snacks to eat throughout the trip, you save yourself from spending a lot of cash. And you get to eat whatever you want, rather than choosing from the sad options at the airport. To help reduce usage, try packing your food in a reusable container or paper bag. This decreases the amount of plastic used.

Eat at Home

Eating the local food is a staple of traveling. You want to try what the region is famous for, and no one is blaming you. But dining out on street food is extremely wasteful, especially when thinking about single-use plastics. By eating in instead, you don’t have to deal with plastic cutlery, straws, plates or napkins wrapped inside plastic. You can use your own utensils that can be washed and reused. And by eating in, you will save a pretty penny. You will also learn how to cook the local dishes, so you can recreate them when you get back home.