How to Tell If a Tree Is Dead: 2020 Complete Guide

Are you wondering if the tree in your backyard or front yard is dead? Do you have reason to believe that the tree isn’t what it once was? If so, then you’ll want to schedule a removal right away.

The experts at www.marcstreeservice.com say, the longer you leave a dead tree up, the more risk is involved. It could invite unwanted pests to your property or damage your house when the branches start falling off.

First things first, you need to know how to tell if one is dead. See below for several telltale signs that your tree is dying and needs to be removed right away.

Bare to the Bones

The first thing you’ll probably notice about a dying tree (especially if you’ve lived on the property for a while) is that it no longer keeps its leaves. This is especially alarming in the spring and summertime when most are at full bloom.

If you’ve noticed that it’s been through a few seasons without any leaves, it’s reasonable to suspect that it might be dead.

If you still aren’t convinced that it’s dead, go around and look for buds along the branches. If there’s no sign of them anywhere around, then it’s likely that it is dying or already dead.

The very moment you determine that your tree is dead, be sure to reach out to a professional removal service and have it removed right away.

Fungi Growth

Most people know that it isn’t normal to find fungi such as mushrooms or molding around your trunk or branches. They prefer to feed off of dying limbs and trunk to feed off the moisture inside. Consider them the leeches of wood.

Fungi growing around or on your trunk and branches is rarely a good sign. You might spot them growing around the base, on the trunk, or even on larger branches.

Take the time to go walk around the base and look for any mold or mushrooms that might be growing.

Anytime a branch falls off, be sure to inspect it for signs of fungus growth as well. If you don’t tame it, the fungus could spread and start growing on your trees that aren’t dead, starting a vicious cycle.

Fungus on the outside of the trunk is usually an indication that it has completely rotted out. Therefore, it must be cut down and removed from your property.

Check the Branches

Being the longest extension of the tree, branches will always be a good indication of whether or not your tree is dead or not.

In fact, you can use them to test whether or not the tree is still alive. The next time a branch falls down, be sure to pick it up and snap it a few times. Look inside the branch to see if it’s still alive.

Green and moist means that it is still very much alive. Brown and dry means that it might be dying (if not already dead).

If the branch you snap is brown, then get snap a few branches off that are still on the tree themselves. If they’re brown and dry inside as well, then the tree is most likely dead.

The Bark is Peeling Off

One of the most glaring signs that something is wrong is when the bark starts to peel off in large quantities.

On a healthy tree, bark stays as close to the trunk as possible in order to protect it from damage. However, when the tree is dead and rotting, the bark will start to warp and peel off significantly.

If this is happening, then your trunk will be the last portion of the tree that this happens to. It will start at the bottom of each branch that’s directly attached to the tree’s trunk. Be sure to look there first.

Be wary, as this might also be a sign that you’re dealing with a termite infestation. If you suspect an infestation, be sure to call a pest control service along with the removal service.

Getting rid of the tree won’t eradicate termites. They’ll just look for the next source of wood to make their home. Pest control will help deter them from your property entirely.

Damage to the Roots

Roots can be a good indicator of some trees because they are so prevalent. The first sign of damaged roots is if you notice the tree is leaning to one side.

If you never noticed that before, take it as a sign that the roots are compromised and causing it to slowly lean over.

You might also notice that portions of the roots that are above ground are starting to rot and fall off. If you can kick the root and remove a decent portion of its body, then it is most likely dead.

Some of you might also notice fungus growth on the root, which is a sign that the roots are completely rotted out and need to be put out of their misery.

How to Tell If a Tree Is Dead: Use These Indicators

Now that you’ve seen several key indicators and signs on how to tell if a tree is dead, be sure to use them to diagnose the ones on your property.

It can be complicated, in certain situations, to diagnose the health of a tree. A certified arborist is an experienced professional who can give a proper diagnosis and provide options to possibly save the tree if it’s possible.

A dead tree can be an eye-sore in your yard. Removing the dead one and replanting a new one is a great option. There are many benefits to planting and having trees around your home.

For more inquiries about your specific situation, please be sure to reach out to a professional service expert in your local area and they will be happy to assist you further.