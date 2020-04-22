How to Start Playing Golf – 2020 Beginners Guide

Golf is a very interesting sport and even though it looks complicated, once you start learning the rules, you will catch up with everything quickly. Many beginners start feeling overwhelmed at the beginning, but we have made this guide to ease you into it.

Get the equipment

Many beginners invest a lot of money into the equipment right from the start. However, that is truly not necessary. When you start playing, choose the equipment that will be affordable, but durable enough to get you through the initial process. After you start improving your skills, you can easily buy something more expensive.

Even though players are allowed to take up to 14 clubs in the bag, you don’t need that much in the beginning. You can start with 3 clubs and then work your way through more complex equipment. When you go to the store to buy the clubs, don’t be afraid to try it first. Not all clubs will be suitable for you. A 6-iron club with a stiff-flex shaft and a regular-flex is the best for a beginner.

Pick the right balls

The market is full of various balls for golf and new players are often overwhelmed with the selection. Until you try out a few balls, go for the dozen that cost less than others. This will give you an idea of what works and what doesn’t work for you. Later on, when you manage to decrease the number of lost balls, then you can start choosing more expensive ones.

You will feel the difference. Think about it as a treat for your efforts invested. Also, keep in mind that even though modern balls are very durable, it is still important to change them regularly. Using the same balls over and over again may impact the effectiveness and precision of your play.

Dress adequately

Dressing appropriately is very important when preparing to play golf because it will significantly impact your overall comfort, but there is also a dress code involved. Keep in mind that you may be playing up to four hours, so choose the clothes that will help you enjoy the game.

The dress code for golfers requires that men wear collared shirts, while women don’t need to have a collared top. When it comes to the fabric, there are shirts made of technical fabrics and others made of cotton. Depending on your preferences, choose the one you will feel more comfortable in, but keep in mind that technical fabrics may be better for staying dry if it’s very hot outside.

Khaki pants are known for their comfort and they also look great on everyone. Some private clubs allow wearing shorts, but it is best to check that with your club in a timely manner. Any other type of pants or jeans would simply be too uncomfortable for playing. Also, pick the right golf shoes. Since you will be walking for hours, it is truly necessary to choose the right one that will be comfortable, but also durable.

If you are not sure what you should pay attention to, read this guide. You will probably notice that many golfers use gloves and not without a reason. It is easier to hold a club with gloves, especially if your hands tend to get sweaty after a while. Also, protect your eyes from the sun by wearing a hat, especially if you are playing during the hottest hours.

Learn to play

For most beginners, the most difficult thing is to actually start playing. All the preparations are fun, but the start may be challenging. First, you need to think about your reasons for wanting to play. There is a huge difference between playing just for recreation and becoming a serious and regular player. When you better understand your goals, it will be easier for you to start fulfilling them. Take classes from a good instructor who will help you learn everything you need to know to be on your way to success.

When it comes to choosing an instructor, besides being knowledgeable and experienced, it is also important that he is a good fit for you. It is truly important to create a nice, relaxing environment that will be comfortable for you. Take your time to perfect short shots even if that means spending half the time planned for practicing with putter and wedges.

The great thing about it is that you can practice anywhere, even in your home. Try to protect yourself from over-thinking things. If you start reading too much about all the rules available and stressing yourself out, it is time to think about the basics and relax. Thinking too much about everything may increase your tension, which is certainly not good for your muscles.

Get in shape

Spending hours playing golf is quite demanding on the body. Your back, hamstrings and hip muscles are the most important points you should pay attention too. In order to be readier to play, walk every chance you get. Avoid using a golf cart, because this way you will walk many steps and each step you take will help you be in better shape.

Also, carry the clubs. Even though this may be difficult at first, after a while you will notice that your back is stronger. Stretching is also very important because it will prepare your muscles for the game.

After taking all the steps to prepare yourself for playing golf, you will surely start learning quickly about all the rules and the ways that you can improve your game. Don’t forget to pack a bottle of water and a few snacks with you.

You never know when you will need it. In case you completely forget about the time, a snack and a sip of water will help you a lot. It will help you feel refreshed quickly and continue with new energy. In case you start feeling pain in your shoulder, put an ice pack on it and go back to the field the next chance you get!