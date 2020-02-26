How to Start a Successful Personal Blog 2020

You’ve thought about creating a blog and you’ve read hundreds of blog posts, so now you actually want to dive into this adventure and have your name signed under the blog posts you are probably making for years. However, you are not sure how this process looks like and you need guidance. Well, keep reading and you will get a clear idea of how everything should look like.

Choose your Niche

The first and most important thing you should think about is the main topic you will write about a.k.a niche. It is important to choose something that interests you and that you are passionate about. You will need to create posts about the niche you choose on a regular basis. Write a list first of the things that your posts could be about and then narrow it down.

You will probably start doubting yourself the minute the idea of blogging comes to your mind and this is absolutely understandable. However, you should know that you don’t have to be an expert in any area to be a blogger. A blog is a personal area online and it can be about anything – makeup, clothes, skincare, cars, laptops or anything else that you like. If you are an expert in some niche, even better, but it is not necessary.

It is important to find topics that people want to know more about and that interest them. This is the only way that you will be successful. However, even if you cover the right topics and choose the right niche, if you are not confident about what you are doing, you won’t have a significant breakthrough.

Choose the Platform

The choice of platform mostly depends on your skills and preferences. There are WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify, and many others, but WordPress is definitely the most popular for most bloggers because you can use it without the need to pay, it is pretty powerful and extensible.

It is pretty fast and very simple to use, but it can also be customized endlessly according to your needs. Once you start exploring, you will probably notice that there are WordPress.org and WordPress.com. When it comes to a better choice for fresh bloggers, the first one gives the user more opportunities.

Pick a Domain Name

A domain name is the address of the blogger on the internet and it should be completely unique. Make sure you brainstorm before choosing the name for your blog because it will stick with you (hopefully) for a long time. One good way of thinking about the domain name is to think about how it would look on the visit card or your office. Also, it should be clean and clear, so if you wanted to put some codes that only you understand, think again.

If you are working on a personal blog, then using your name would be the simplest solution. However, if you want to create a blog about parenting use a name that would clearly state that it will be about that. Make it easily understandable and easy to memorize. No one wants to bust their head about the name of a blog. Make it short and sweet.

Create the Content

When it comes to creating content, the first most important step is to create a strategy. If you just start to write with no clear idea in mind about the way your blog will look like in the long run, you are decreasing your chances of success. Write the titles of the topics you want to cover during the first month and create a schedule. Stick to the schedule completely and you will be able to see the progress.

Determine the goal of your blog posts – are you working on promoting your brand, sell products, notify people about the events, generate leads or something else? Well, this is one of the most important steps in the initial stages of your writing process. Once you establish that, it will be much easier to proceed further.

When you actually start writing the articles, make sure you do thorough research. Depending on the topic, you will need at least 2 to 3 hours to create a blog post that is 1000 words long. Think about including backlinks because they add value to the content. If you are not sure how to do that, check out dadkhah.dk for more information.

Don’t get discouraged if it takes longer. It will get better in time. If you are not familiar with SEO, do your research. Also, including the right keywords will help you immensely to rank better on Google and get noticed quicker. It is important to publish content regularly, so you constantly work on improving your online presence.

Choose the headlines wisely. Even though you may think that these are just a few words and that they don’t really matter, think again. It is the first thing that the readers will see and decide upon if they want to continue to read. Up to 80% of the article’s success is attributed to the headline. Some editors write 20 headlines and more before they actually choose one. Why do you think marketing gurus earn absurdly high amounts of money? Well, they know how to hit the target and attract the attention of the audience.

These are a few main points on your journey of creating your first blog and the list will only get longer. Don’t think that the moment you create a blog, the money will start pouring in. It is not that easy, otherwise, people would make blogs all the time, but it’s not impossible either. You will need to consistently invest your time and efforts to create decent blog posts, but also to promote them later on, so your audience keeps growing. In the end, remember – creating a blog is a process and a journey. Make sure you keep an open mind and inform yourself about the entire process each step of the way to increase your chances of success.