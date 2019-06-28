How to sleep like a baby? 5 Simply Tips

I saw someone commenting on Twitter yesterday that good night sleep was the only thing she wishes back from the past. So, I thought about writing a post about my top five sleep-like-a-baby tips.

Here they are:

1. Sleep at the same time each day

Sleep on schedule, and have a good night routine. How?

By doing the following:

Choose an hour where you like to sleep each night.

Have a zero TV, zero phone policy.

Sleep at the same hour and stay in bed even if you couldn’t sleep.

The first few days will be difficult. But soon you’ll adapt and sleeping at that time will become easier.

2. Do yoga before bed

Do you know why yoga rocks?

Yoga reduces Cortisol which increases stress.

Yoga eases chronic pain so you don’t wake up all night.

Yoga before bed improves sleep quality and how quickly you fall asleep.

So, why not try it? Yoga is one of the ways to fall asleep quickly. Some people rely on prescribed medication such as Ativan, which you can learn more about here.

3. Don’t drink caffeine after 5 p.m.

Don’t drink coffee after 5 p.m. Caffeine before bed disrupts sleep. According to a UCLA study, you lose one hour of sleep for every 400 caffeine grams you drink before bed.

4. Don’t eat before bed

Don’t eat right before bed especially if you have GERD (Gastroesophegeal reflux disease) as it forces the stomach acids back to your throat which causes heartburn and sleeps problems.

5. Don’t hit the snooze button

According to studies, snoozing confuses your body and sends your brain into the drowsiness and disorientation of sleep inertia. So, sell your alarm…It’s better than hit the snooze button and disrupt your sleep.



