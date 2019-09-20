How to Select Trolling Motor Battery?

Selecting the perfect trolling motor battery, according to trolling motor thrust is not a very easy task. There are a lot of things that need to be taken into account. Firstly, the user must be aware of the thrust of the trolling motor as it can affect the selection of the battery a lot. Secondly, he should know the type of cell that is going to be perfect for his automobile.

There are various types of batteries available according to the thrust for trolling motors, for brief detail, trollingbatteryguides.com is one of the best sources. They can be categorized as:

Deep Cycle batteries

This type of cell is often used in cars and other automobiles. They are designed in such a way that they discharge current in smaller quantities for an extended period. These are perfect for trolling motors of a lower amount of thrust and can run it for a long time. There are two variants of Deep Cycle batteries that come in 12-Volt.

Starter batteries

It can be understood from the name that these motors are used mainly for starting the engine of an automobile. They discharge current in larger magnitude for a short period. These need to be charged in short intervals as the charge of their cell drops drastically below 50 percent. Starter batteries are meant for a higher amount of trolling motor thrust. Their charge does not last for a long time, and this is why this type of cells are not widely used in the market. They need to be charged again and again, which can affect the motor to a great extent.

Lead Acid Wet Cell batteries

This type has its cells wholly immersed in an electrolyte fluid. The electrolyte fluid is prepared by combining sulfuric acid with water. With charging of the battery, the level of the electrolyte drops. Therefore, this battery needs to be maintained occasionally by refilling the electrolyte.The Lead-Acid Wet Cell batteries need to be checked at regular intervals. If it is found that the electrolyte level has fallen too low and the cells are entirely exposed, then they should be immediately refilled. Without regular maintenance, their life will be shortened. These batteries are highly affordable and can make for a good trolling motor option for a medium trolling motor thrust.

AGM (Absorbed Glass Mat) batteries

In these ones, the electrolyte stays inside the glass mats which are made up of thin glass fibers woven into a rug. It increases the surface area of the glass mats, and they can house a right amount of electrolyte that will last for a longer time.

The AGM batteries are light in weight and are sealed. Therefore, any chance of electrolyte spilling off is eliminated. They are priced a little higher than the wet cell batteries. They can be used for higher trolling motor thrust.

The above batteries have their pros and cons. One should buy after considering all the critical factors related to these batteries.