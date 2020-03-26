How to Review a Home Warranty Provider in 2020

There are so many home warranty providers that offer their service on the market. Customers have so many providers to choose from, so they might feel overwhelmed. So, they will ask for help from people that have already used this kind of service. In the digital era, the traditional word of mouth comes in a different form.

Potential customers can now read reviews written by customers that already used their service. This will give them a clear picture of what to expect from their home warranty provider. And your review will help future customers gain more information about the home warranty provider. It is all about sharing an honest and detailed review of your experience with the company.

Read on and find out more about how to review a home warranty provider!

Constructive feedback

Don’t write one of those reviews that tell all the best or only the worst for a company. The point of reviewing a home warranty provider is to provide useful information for the people that read them. Share all the details honestly, before telling your personal opinion. We all have different requirements, so someone might not agree with you. Remember that once you used to read reviews and how much they helped you in the process of making a decision. Write about the factors that led to your experience, whether it is positive or negative. Remember to keep a friendly tone in your writing.

Write Useful Information

Saying that the service is good or bad isn’t enough. You have to go deeper and explain why you are satisfied or dissatisfied with your home warranty provider. A good review will provide useful information for others. And this means that you should create a clear picture of the service.

When it comes to using a service such as a home warranty, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. What is acceptable for you might not be for the others. It is very important that you say a little bit about your initial requirements. Maybe you have a small home that needs basic coverage. Or, you have a large home with expensive appliances and home systems and need complete coverage. Some might be looking to protect additional systems, such as a pool or sauna. Explain what were you looking for, and how the company met your needs. This will be very helpful for people that have similar requirements.

Write about the advantages of using their services. Maybe they offered something that other companies didn’t. It can be an affordable price, extended coverage, included extras in their basic plan, or the possibility to create your own custom plan. Explain the things that work for you. Don’t forget to mention why you picked them in the first place. Then, you can explain all the cons of using their service. Maybe the company doesn’t allow you to create a custom plan, or they don’t cover the roof repairs.

When you have all the pros and cons, make sure that you sum them up. When the cons are not that significant, the pros will overpower them. This will determine whether you will continue to use the services from the company. Don’t forget to share your opinion about this too. If you are satisfied with the service, then you will continue to use it.

You should reflect your personal view on what does the service provider do well, and where they can improve. Maybe you think that they should answer calls quicker, or offer a more flexible plan. A professional company will appreciate your feedback and try to improve things. In fact, many of them are constantly trying to improve and really need detailed and constructive feedback.

Focus on the Crucial Points

There are a few crucial points that you should include. When it comes to home warranty, reliable customer service is very important. Share your experience related to how the company communicated with you, was it easy to reach, and do they have other convenient methods of communication. People don’t want to lose their time trying to contact a non-responsive customer’s service, so this is a very important point.

People are also interested in personal opinion about the different plans. Every company has different home warranty plans, so people might feel confused. Share your honest opinion about the plan that you have chosen, but keep in mind that your choice was based on your specific needs. Mention about what were you looking for, and how this specific plan matched your needs.

Another thing that people will like to read is how the company deals with your claims. Some homeowners will be so happy to find out that a certain company will allow them to submit claims in a simple online form. Or, some may find it very convenient that a company has a 24/7 customer service. Problems can occur at any time of the day, so customers want a service that can solve them at any time.

Resources such as House Method have well-researched reviews of different providers. You can check to see for examples on how to write a good and detailed review.

Don’t Write too Negatively

There will always be customers that aren’t satisfied with the service. And we have seen many negative reviews that seem like exaggerating. This is a huge no when writing your review. Instead, write about the complete experience. What were the things that went wrong, how did the company respond to it, and their efforts to fix the situation.

Before you write a negative review, make sure that it is correct. Many homeowners failed to understand the coverage of their home warranty plan.

Wait for Feedback

If you had a negative experience, then you have already shared it in your review. Be as detailed as possible, and don’t use bad words. Professional companies have a special team that keeps track of the customer reviews. It is very likely that they will offer assistance with the issue or a reward.