How to Recover Corrupted Data files in Microsoft Outlook?

Outlook is one of the most popular web-based suites of contacts, tasks, webmail. It was made by Microsoft. Not only that, outlook was one of the first webmail services ever. Before the name change, it was called Hotmail. The main format for this webmail service is a file type called PST. It is very popular and widely used. However, sometimes it can happen that those files can be corrupted. So, the question is, how can you recover corrupted data files? Stay with us for a couple of moments and find out. Without further ado, let us begin.

Why do Corruption of the PST Files Happens?

PST files are very helpful when it comes to storing emails, contacts, attachments, signatures, templates, etc. for various versions of Microsoft Outlook. However, this type of file is prone to corruption, mainly to technical reasons, either software or hardware hindrances. Files can be damaged due to hard disk failure, faulty network device, power supply, the immediate shutdown of Outlook app, malware intrusion, increasing the size of the files, irregular system registry, and more. File corruption can be prevented, but if they are already in the state of corruption, you need to cover the following steps we are going to list below.

Recovering Corrupted Files in Outlook

Even if you take all of the precautions, there is a small possibility of corruption in this type of file. In order to take care of corrupted files effectively and easily, you should either have scanpst.exe utility or an inbuilt repair. So, we are going to walk you through some essential manual steps that you can use for repairing corrupted PST files.

Close Outlook application

Go to the hard drive and search for a utility called scanpst.exe

Navigate to the folder that contains office data

Open scanpst.exe

Click browse and select the corrupted file

Click start in order to start the scanning process

Enable backup before you start the repair

Insert the name of the file and a location where you want to save it

If some error occurs in the process, select Recovery option

In the end, start the app with repaired files after the process is ended

According to recoverytoolbox.com, in some cases, users can face some issues even after the completion of the recovery of corrupted files. The reason is that even scanpst.exe can save the file if it is severely corrupted. In this case, the only solution to your problem is using reliable apps that will guarantee you all the data with integrity and data safety. This is possible even after you finish the PST recovery process.

The Bottom Line

We hope that we made the process of resolving corrupted Outlook files somewhat clearer to you. As we said you can either automatically recover corrupted files within the application, or you can use scanpst.exe. We shined a light on several methods you can use. Now it is up to you to choose one that serves your needs the best.