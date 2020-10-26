How To Properly Use CBD Oil To Get Maximum Benefits – 2020 Guide

If you’ve spent some time on health blogs in the past year or so, chances are you’ve heard a lot of buzz about CBD. One of the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, CBD (also known as cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive substance that has been used to help individuals suffering from conditions as diverse as insomnia and chronic pain. Instead of getting you high, it promotes a sense of wellbeing and comfort.

Whether you’re looking to address a certain health issue or simply see how the compound could benefit your overall well being, CBD has a lot to offer. But, starting out as a consumer can be a bit daunting, especially because of the association with marijuana. Plus, there’s plenty of terminology to familiarize yourself with. Fortunately, there are only a few key things you need to know to understand how CBD works and how to get the most out of it. Read on to learn how to properly use CBD oil.

How Does CBD Oil Work?

CBD is sold in various forms as a supplement that may help with various health problems. The only FDA-approved medicine that utilizes CBD is the drug Epidiolex, used to treat epilepsy-related seizures. Consult your doctor before you start taking CBD oil, but be aware that the product is natural and has few reported side effects. At worst, new users might experience changes in sleep patterns or appetite.

Most commercially available CBD products are derived from hemp plants and, by federal law, should contain no more than 0.3% THC, which is the psychoactive cousin of CBD and the primary active compound in marijuana. While hemp-derived CBD oil is federally legal, marijuana-derived is sold in states where the plant is legalized.

If you’re looking for CBD oil without THC, make sure to spring for broad-spectrum CBD oil. This product will contain only trace amounts of THC, but retain the other beneficial compounds in the hemp plant. It’s also advisable to choose lab-tested CBD products derived from organically grown hemp, as that will help ensure the quality of the product you’re taking. To try some high-quality CBD oil from a trusted icon, click here.

How Can I Take CBD Oil?

There’s no one right way to take CBD, but, rather, a wide range of options for users to choose from, based on their personal preferences. Here are some of the most popular ways to consume it:

Consuming Edibles

Packed in gummy, mint, or even truffle form, it edibles are a tasty and discreet way to take your daily CBD. Make sure to choose edibles that contain healthy secondary ingredients, and be advised that these may not be your best option if you’re trying to avoid sugar. CBD will take around two hours to kick in when consumed as edibles, and your body may only be able to absorb 20-30% of it.

Sublingual Application

Sprays, tinctures, and even lozenges made with CBD are a great sugar-free alternative to edibles. Applied under the tongue, these products allow your body to quickly benefit from the effects of CBD.

Vaping

If you’re familiar with vaping, you might be surprised to learn that most vape pens can accommodate CBD oil intake. In fact, vaping may be one of the fastest ways for your body to absorb CBD. You can fit vape pens with CBD oil cartridges or sugar waxes. Vaping will allow you to absorb 40-50% of the compound in about 10 minutes.

When vaping, try not to use cartridges containing carriers or thinning agents, like fractionated coconut oil (MCT), propylene glycol, or vegetable glycerin, as these may cause lung damage.

Topical Application

In addition to taking CBD orally, the oil can be applied topically as well. This is a great option for localized pain relief, and a recent study has shown CBD topicals reducing joint inflammation in rats. You can buy CBD lotions, creams, salves, and patches. Be aware that you may have to use these more generously than oral CBD products because your skin is less permeable.

Dosage

In addition to knowing the different ways that you can take CBD oil, it’s important to know how much you should take or the appropriate dosage. Before you get started on the process of taking this oil, you need to learn proper dosage measures for this oil. This may seem simple at first, but you don’t want to make the wrong choice. Major factors for dosage include:

Body weight

The condition being treated

The concentration of the oil

It’s easy to become discouraged if you don’t get results quickly, and you may end up using more than you should. Once you learn to properly dose CBD oil, the higher the chances of you experiencing its many benefits.

The first thing that you’ll want to do before you get started on this process is to read the text that are on the container of the product. You need to make sure that you understand the exact dosage that you should be getting. When you finally know the exact dose based on your current condition, you’ll, then, be able to make an informed decision about how much to take.

First, you’ll want to take a small amount of the product on a regular basis until you notice any positive results. Then, you can begin to increase the amount you’re taking. Studies have shown that CBD dosages lower than 1,500 mg a day, a rather high amount, are safe for humans.

What Benefits Can You Get From CBD Oil?

Once you’ve mastered how to properly use CBD oil, you’ll soon be able to experience the benefits of the product. Of course, the benefits will depend upon the nature of your ailment, but many people have reported that they’ve experienced improvements, including reduced pain, better sleep, increased energy, and quicker weight loss. In addition, many people have reported being able to reduce their dependence on prescription medications.

The Bottom Line

If you’re considering trying CBD, there are a lot of potential benefits to be had! Based on your preference and the condition you’re trying to treat, you can decide on your preferred method of taking CBD oil and begin to discover the many ways it can help you.