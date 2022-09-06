Bicycle accidents can be caused by various factors, including poor road conditions, driver error, and cyclist error. Bicycle accidents can cause injuries such as broken bones and head injuries. Cyclists, drivers, and passengers need to be aware of how to prevent bicycle accidents to avoid serious injury.

1. Follow Traffic Laws

Traffic laws are designed to keep road users safe. Cyclists should follow the rules such as obeying traffic lights and stop signs, riding in the designated direction on one-way streets, and yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks. Ensure that you are familiar with hand signs to communicate your intentions effectively to other road users. If you are involved in an accident due to the other party being negligent, you can learn about the legal process of filing claims through an informative platform such as LMDLawFirm.com.

2. Use Proper Lighting

Cyclists should use a white front light and a red rear light or reflector when riding at night or in low-light conditions such as fog. This will make them more visible to drivers and enable them to see clearly at night. Inspect your lights regularly to ensure they are functional. Most accidents at night happen due to invisibility. A fast-moving car will not see you at night till it’s too late. You must let other drivers know that you are there. Lighting is the solution to this problem.

3. Wear Bright Clothing

Wearing brightly coloured or reflective clothing will help make you more visible to drivers, especially when riding at dawn, dusk, or in bad weather. Avoid wearing dark clothing as it can make you less visible. Choose clothing that fits so that it doesn’t get caught in the wheels or chain. In addition to lighting, wearing bright clothes is also a solution to this problem.

4. Don’t Ride Under the Influence

You should avoid riding under the influence of drugs. Drugs can impair judgment and interfere with balance, coordination, and reaction time. If you are taking medication, check with your doctor to see if it will affect your ability to ride safely. DUI is a common crime that most drivers commit. Regardless of the type of vehicle, everyone drinks. But the driver who is inside a car is a lot safer than a cyclist. A cyclist who is driving under the influence is risking their life. DUI increase the chance of crashing. The crash can be fatal too. In a bicycle accident, cyclists are likelier to die than other drivers. So, avoid drinking and driving your cycle.

5. Ensure that the Bike is in Good Condition

Inspect the bicycle to see whether anything needs to be repaired or replaced. In particular, check the brakes, tires, chain, and pedals to make sure they are in good working condition. Regularly clean the bike to prevent rust and corrosion of parts such as the chain. Before taking the bike for a ride, check everything. Do this routine check-up whenever you go for a ride. You can also take the cycle to a mechanic who can analyse and do the necessary repairs.

6. Be Aware of Your Surroundings

You need to be aware of what is happening around you at all times. This includes being aware of traffic, pedestrians, animals, and other obstacles on the road. Pay attention to the road surface and be prepared for potholes, glass, or other debris. If you are riding in a group, communicate with the other riders so that everyone is aware of what is happening.

7. Cycle on Designated Lanes

When possible, cycle on designated bike lanes or paths. These are usually located away from traffic and provide a safe space for cyclists. If there is no bike lane, you can ride on the shoulder of the road. Be aware that you may need to share the shoulder with pedestrians.

8. Use Defensive Cycling Techniques

Defensive cycling techniques can help you stay safe on the road. These include riding in a straight line, maintaining a steady speed, and avoiding sudden movements. If a car is trying to pass you, move over to let it pass.

9. Do Not Wear Headphones

Wearing a headphone is something everyone likes to do during a recreational activity. Inside a gym, it is fine to wear earphones, but when it comes to the road, earphones should be avoided. Earphones on roads can be very dangerous. You will not be able to hear the vehicles coming behind you. Even the horn sounds of the vehicles might not be audible to you because of loud music. In addition, you might be distracted due to the music. Distracted driving is one of the top reasons for accidents. Make sure your concentration is on the road while driving.

10. Rash Driving

Rash driving doesn’t mean speeding. Do not drive in an improper manner. For example, do not drive with one hand on the handlebars. Some people will not hold the handlebars properly. If you think your hands need a rest, it is best to stop the bike and take some rest. When you are tired, always stop instead of continuing. Fatigue driving can also result in fatal crashes.

11. Speeding

Remember, you are not in a race. You don’t have to drive the cycle at the maximum speed. Driving carefully is more important than anything else. Speeding increases the risk of fatal crashes. In addition, driving fast will tire you quickly. So, it will be harder to cover the distance you want within your time schedule.

Road safety is the responsibility of all road users. Cycling is a very fun activity, but that doesn’t mean you are immune to the road rules. Every driver, including cyclists, has the responsibility to make the roads a safe place to drive. As previously established, bicycle accidents can be fatal for cyclists. So, it is important for cyclists to keep themselves safe. Other drivers owe a duty of care to you, but it is not advisable to completely depend on that. You should take care of yourself. By following the tips above, you can help prevent bicycle accidents and make the roads safer for everyone.