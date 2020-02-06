How to Prepare your Home for a Backup Generator 2020

Power outages are not uncommon to many of us. Even with the best electric supply to your community, you may face power cuts at critical times. Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and heavy snowfall can create recurrent power loss. So, what is the best way to survive?

A backup generator at your home can be the solution for an uninterrupted power supply. That can ensure that your family is getting a power supply in the time of need — a safe option for a quality lifestyle.

Mark Systems for Constant Power Supply

You don’t need to keep every appliance functional during the time of outrage. Mark the critical devices you need. It can be anything like refrigerators, water heaters, air conditioners, lights, and many more.

Other than that, it would help if you also found out how much your generator can handle. Calculate the total needs of your house and buy the one according to that. You can buy the one with a higher capacity for future needs as well.

Before you pick a generator for your home, you must also allocate a specific location for it. Yes, a place with proper power supply safety and is easy access for all. Not to mention, keep it away from children. No one wants unexpected accidents.

Install Transfer Switch

You cannot plug backup generators into a wall outlet. If you do so, then the electricity can back feed to your area’s transformer, which can result in massive injury or even death of utility workers who are engaged with repairing.

It is better to install a transfer switch in advance. That way, there will be no back feed of electricity. It is better to get it fixed by a licensed electrician to avoid such issues. Also, some dealers offer warranty and excellent customer support for backup generator installation. You can find more at krugerpower.com.au.

Before you pick the best backup generator for your home, you must know more about them. The factors which you need to know to select a good one for you.

Types

First thing’s first! You must know the types of them before you buy one. The generator falls into four main categories. They are-

Home Standby Generators

That is the most expensive type and can supply more power than other variants. If you need more appliances to turn on, then this is your type. These generators can provide 5000 to 20000 watts.

Portable Generators

This one is much cheaper and more lightweight than standby ones. They can supply a moderate power supply from 3000 to 8000 watts. Because it is portable, you can use it anywhere you want.

Inverter Generators

Their engine is more complicated but produces less sound than portable. They run more efficiently with fewer emissions. This eco-friendly one is cheaper than standby, and you can find a good one within 1000 dollars or so.

Portable Power Stations

That is different from other variants. It does not use propane or gas; instead, they use batteries for power supply. Their price falls at a moderate range of 800 dollars to 3000 dollars. They do not produce carbon monoxide so that it can be used indoors.

Power

Power is the most crucial issue in terms of your home needs. In general, you would need about 5000 watts to run your necessary home appliances. Home essentials like a refrigerator can take 600 watts, computer 300 watts, heater 1200 watts, and many more. So, you should determine your needs and buy a generator according to your demand.

Additional Features

Some generators come with exciting extra features like automatic CO shut off, electric start, fuel gauge, low-oil shutoff, removable console, and many more. These features make life easy and hassle-free. Features like automatic start provide power supply only in the time of electricity cut off.

Install Generator in Advance

You will find some people who generally don’t move much unless there is a need. It is challenging to install it in the time of darkness, so don’t wait for power loss. A backup generator is a safety-first measure for us.

It would be best if you placed it in the most convenient location in your house. Make sure there is enough ventilation in this space. Or else, there could be some carbon monoxide poisoning. There might be no outage for a long time. If you don’t check your generator regularly, then it might outperform when you do need it.

Use Fuel Stabilizer

Why would you need a fuel stabilizer for your Generator? Fuel can rapidly degrade unless there is no use of it. A fuel stabilizer makes sure there is no loss of fuel when you are not using the machine.

Do Not Use a Damaged Cord

People often spend tons of dollars on generators but not on the cord. They use an undersized or damaged cord with their in-house backup generator. That often proves dangerous. Your carelessness can create a short circuit, and that can be a disaster for your family.

Follow the Manual

Every product comes with a manual. Once you buy a generator, you should also go through the product manual, a set of instructions for the best uses of the product. You can get all the necessary information in the manual.

Let Your Family Know about the Generator

Once you have bought the generator for your home installment, now let your family know about its uses as well. If you are not at home and there is an outage, they should know how to operate the machine. Also, it is necessary to keep your children away from this machine. Kids are always curious, and too much curiosity raises trouble.

Generators are not fancy, nor are they expensive to buy. It is a much-needed item for your family at home. Power loss can be crucial for people, especially during rush hours. So, you can count on the backup generator on a bad day.