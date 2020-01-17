How to Prepare for a University Exam in a Week

Are you a freshman or a seasoned university student who’s looking to prepare for an exam as quickly as possible? If you are, then this guide is definitely for you! Today, we will let you know how to prepare for an exam in a week.

We’ll provide you with tips on how to memorize things quickly and how to revise the covered material before an exam. You’ll also learn how to get a good score despite having little time. If you are a freshman, however, you’ll first need to know how university exams work.

Unlike high school, where you get tests every week, university exams are held only at the end of the semester. Exam sessions last for roughly two months and usually take place between:

January and February

June and July

September and October

During each session, you will have the possibility to choose between two or more dates to take the same exam on.

How to Spend Less Time Preparing for An Exam?

“Next semester, I’ll be studying really hard. That way, I’ll be able to sail through all my exams!” This is the phrase that every university student exclaims at least once during their exam session. They lock themselves up at home, burying themselves in books and consuming vast amounts of coffee. Their only link with the outside world is a smartphone using which they can remind others about the fact that they’re still alive!

However, as soon as the exam session is over, most university students tend to lose their resolve. Why? Because they look forward to having months of relaxation. Only a handful of them decides to follow their own advice.

In contrast, many others are once again faced with the necessity to prepare for an exam in a short time. What if you find yourself in this situation?

Are you among those who have to prepare for an exam in a few days just because you have procrastinated? Or are you among those who have to prepare for multiple exams in a short time?

How to Organize Preparation for University Examinations?

The trick, as always, lies in perfect time management and precise organization of university exams. But enough talk: you have little time to prepare for a university exam, and you have to start doing it immediately. Before you do anything, you should “know thy enemy”: what we mean is that you should figure out how many pages you’ll have to read. Even if you think it’s too late for you to re-do the whole program, you shouldn’t give up! That will allow you to draw up your first roadmap, which you can review every day.

Sometimes, your professors have you read the main text plus a lot of supplementary ones. Our advice is to start right from the main one because your exam questions will most likely focus on the information contained therein. If you’ve been a good student and attended all your classes, you will have an additional advantage.

Why? Because you will know the topics, your professor will base their examination papers on. If for some reason, you don’t have all the assignments needed for reasonable revising and recalling all the studied material, you can go to a reliable case study writing service like this and get the required work done perfectly.

Prepare for Exams Step by Step

Once you have found all the study material, you should start preparing for your university exam :

Figure out how much time you intend to dedicate to memorization of the main concepts

Remember to set aside one or two days to repeat the whole program before the exam.

Remember to set aside one or two days to repeat the whole program before the exam. Make a roadmap

Divide the exam into as many parts as you have days before the exam (you can divide it by a topic or number of pages).

Divide the exam into as many parts as you have days before the exam (you can divide it by a topic or number of pages). After the first day of intense studying, mark the results of the day

This way, you will know exactly what performance (especially if you have done your best) you can expect from yourself during the following days. So, you can understand if your roadmap can be sped up or if you need to update your schedule.

This way, you will know exactly what performance (especially if you have done your best) you can expect from yourself during the following days. So, you can understand if your roadmap can be sped up or if you need to update your schedule. Use fast memorization techniques

Use colored highlighters, diagrams, flashcards, and concept maps with the most important keywords and concepts.

Use colored highlighters, diagrams, flashcards, and concept maps with the most important keywords and concepts. Read aloud

You can also record your voice to listen to yourself in order not to waste your precious time. You can do that while cooking, driving, or even before going to sleep. By listening to yourself, you will be able to memorize things more effectively.

You can also record your voice to listen to yourself in order not to waste your precious time. You can do that while cooking, driving, or even before going to sleep. By listening to yourself, you will be able to memorize things more effectively. Last days

Repeat what you have learned and, if the exam is oral, prepare exposition.

As you can see, our recommendations are quite simple. However, due to panic and a lot of issues to deal with, students tend to neglect such tips considering those too trivial. Nevertheless, we hope you will approach your exams diligently and succeed easily.