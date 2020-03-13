How to Play Escape from Tarkov with Your Friends 2020

Have you ever heard about the “Escape from Tarkov” game? Well, let’s spend a couple of words to describe it to the people that are willing to discover new games.

First of all, it is good to mention that this game is developed by the Russian studio Battlestate Games. It is an indie and a massively multiplayer online game (MMO game). Currently, this game is only available for Windows OS. The entire story is placed in the Norvinsk region in Northwestern Russia.

In the game, there is a war between two private military companies – BEAR and United Security. Your task is to escape the city together with Tarkov. You can do that by joining one of those two groups. However, you also have an alternative. The players can try to acquire precious loot from the sealed areas.

Well, we believe that now the game seems more entertaining. The good thing is that this game is relatively new. It was primarily available in 2016. Yet, it was followed by a closed beta in July 2017.

There is also a single-mode version of the game. However, we are completely sure that playing this game with your friends online is a much better choice. Logically, playing against people is always better than playing against a computer.

Anyway, we have noticed that many people do not understand quite well how to play Escape from Tarkov with their friends. If you are one of them (we believe you are), then you are in the right place.

Let’s find out together how to play Escape from Tarkov with your friends.

First Step – Add Friends

Before everything, the first step of each player is to add his friends to the game. The entire process of adding friends is not hard at all. When they make an account, each of them will have to come up with a unique username. Well, if you want to play together with them, you need to collect all of their nicknames and usernames.

After you do that, there are a couple of things more that you have to do. First of all, click on the Messenger. You will find it on the game’s main menu. When a new window pops up, you will see a space where you need to enter a friend’s username. When you do that, the only thing that you need to do is to click on the “invite” button. Well, that’s everything you had to do. Now your friends are on the move. When they receive an invitation, they have to accept it. As we already said, the entire process is quite easy.

Now – Start the Login Process

Okay, the entire login process is also quite easy. You won’t have to be a genius to realize how to start playing this game. First of all, you need to continue as normal. There are two things that you need to select in the beginning – PMC, and loadout.

After you do that, the next step is to select the time and map. However, you need to a bit careful here. If you want to start playing the game effectively, you need to pick these two things the same as your friends. You will shortly find out if you did this correctly.

The proof that you have done everything correctly is located in the lobby. Remember the usernames of your friends that we mentioned? Well, their usernames should appear in the lobby. If that’s the case, then you can be sure that everything you did is correct.

Okay, after you confirmed this, we come to the next step that you need to complete. Go with your mouse and select the usernames of your friends with the right-click. When a new window pops up, you will select the option “invite to the group”.

Believe it or not, that’s it. The only thing you have to wait now is for other players to join the same area. In that way, you will start the game as a squad.

There is one thing that we need to add. You can’t forget that the maximum size of the squad is five. We believe that you planned to play with more players. However, that’s not the option that you have here. Still, we believe this will not be a challenging thing. The game is so entertaining and you won’t have a problem playing it a couple of times during the day. Besides that, you are not in a hurry; we believe you will have time to play with literally everyone.

Note: Do not Shoot Your Friends

All shooting games require a fast hand. More precisely, you need to be careful when shooting because you may shoot the character of your friend by accident. That’s why, before everything, you need to clear your mind. After that, the communication between the team members must be at a high level. You need to know at every moment where your teammate is located. If you play like a team, then shooting the members of the squad won’t be a problem.

Bonus Tip: How to Boost Your Character?

Well, as we said, you can play this game as a single-player as well. If you pick to play it in this way, you will want to boost your character as soon as possible. Logically, by playing the game and passing different tasks and quests, the power of your character will grow.

Yet, there is one more alternative that you have. Have you ever heard about Escape from Tarkov Roubles? They are better known as EFP Roubles, so do not get surprised if you read something like this somewhere.

Anyway, you can buy and sell these roubles. They will allow you to comfortably level up and train nearly 100 skills of your character. This will make the entire game-playing a lot easier.

You can do the same thing if you pick to play it with other players online. Imagine that you all have these roubles? The entire team will be more effective. Because of that, you and your friends visit this page and find out more about EFT roubles.