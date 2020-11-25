How to Pick the Perfect Pool That Grows With Your Family – 2020 Guide

Making the decision to put a pool in at your home is a significant and exciting occasion. It requires careful thought to ensure that the pool you choose is not only going to serve your family well today, but for many years to come. Here’s everything you need to know to pick the perfect pool to grow with your family.

Who is going to use your pool?

Everyone has different reasons for wanting to purchase a pool. One of the first things to take into consideration to ensure you are getting the best pool for you is, who will be using the pool and what do you want out of a pool. If you have children, you may be purchasing it primarily for them, however if you want a pool for the kids and the adults there are additional things to think of.

Remember, your children aren’t going to be little forever, but they will still want to use the pool as they grow up. Make sure it will still be suitable for when they hit the tween/teen years. There are so many pool options and features available today, you may not know where to start. Your pool builder should be highly experienced and can advise you of the options that will work best for you and your family.

The size and type of your pool

This is a big consideration as some do not have the luxury of a big backyard. If this is the case, what pool do you choose? Here are some suitable options for modest backyards that will cater to your family for years to come:

Plunge pool

A plunge pool is typically around 2 to 7 metres long by 2 to 4 metres wide and whilst they are much smaller than a regular sized pool, the still offer many of the same benefits. They have been designed with relaxation and rest in mind, however the centre of the pool is deep and there is enough room to swim in them.

A plunge pool is a great choice for both the kids and the adults as it doubles as a place for both unwinding and swimming. It has generous seating around the perimeter of the pool which is great for when the kids are little and gaining confidence in the water. When they get older, they can use it for relaxing after school. They work well in small backyards or those who only want to give up a small part of their yard for a pool.

Lap pool

Lap pools are usually narrow, long and a rectangular shape. They come in a variety of sizes, but normally range between 8 to 12 metres long and around 3.5 metres wide. Lap pools are mostly used for swimming laps and working on health and fitness goals, however this does not mean they are not a versatile swimming pool option for your family.

As they are narrow, they are a safe choice for younger children who are learning to swim as they don’t have to go a long distance to get to the other side. They also aren’t normally very deep which makes them safer too. When the kids get older, they can use the pool for doing laps and keeping active as well as cooling off on a hot summers day. A lap pool is a great swimming pool solution for those with limited room to spare but would still like a pool for their backyard.

Big backyard?

If you have plenty of space in the yard, you can’t go past a family sized pool. They are designed to cater to families and generally come with added safety features such as non-slip surfaces, safety edges and ledges and varied depths which makes it safer for little ones learning how to swim.

Family pools are large and usually range from 3.5 metres wide to 12.5 metres long. They come in huge variety of colours, shapes, and designs, so you are able to customise the look of your pool to suit the existing layout of your home. As they are generous in size, you never have to worry about the kids getting too big for it or outgrowing it at any stage. They provide plenty of room for them to swim and splash about freely.

Features you can add to your pool

There are many features you can add to your pool to enhance the swimming experience. You can choose them to suit your children now or add them as you go. Here are some popular ideas:

Heating – Unless you live in a cooler part of the country heating may not be something you are considering. Although, people in all climates can benefit from having a heating system for their pool. Young children and older people generally cannot tolerate cold water, having a heating system allows your children to enjoy the pool year round when they are little and it also makes a great place to sit back and relax for the older kids and adults.

– Unless you live in a cooler part of the country heating may not be something you are considering. Although, people in all climates can benefit from having a heating system for their pool. Young children and older people generally cannot tolerate cold water, having a heating system allows your children to enjoy the pool year round when they are little and it also makes a great place to sit back and relax for the older kids and adults. Water features – Kids love playing with water and a water feature can add to the fun. It also acts as a relaxing component to your backyard. The sound of running water is known to having therapeutic benefits.

– Kids love playing with water and a water feature can add to the fun. It also acts as a relaxing component to your backyard. The sound of running water is known to having therapeutic benefits. A spa – Adding a spa to your pool provides a place for the adults to relax whilst the children are having fun in the pool. Kids can take a break in the warm water of the spa before heading back out to the pool. A spa is a great spot for your teenagers to hang out with their friends.

– Adding a spa to your pool provides a place for the adults to relax whilst the children are having fun in the pool. Kids can take a break in the warm water of the spa before heading back out to the pool. A spa is a great spot for your teenagers to hang out with their friends. Tanning ledge – A tanning ledge for your pool does not just have to be used for tanning. It provides a shallow part of the pool for the kids to swim in and as they get older it can be used for its intended purpose with a sun lounge to relax in.

– A tanning ledge for your pool does not just have to be used for tanning. It provides a shallow part of the pool for the kids to swim in and as they get older it can be used for its intended purpose with a sun lounge to relax in. Jets – Kids love jets. Most love the movement of water and they provide a source of entertainment. When they get older, they can be used to relieve tired and achy muscles.

Some final things to consider:

Your budget

Before starting your pool building plans, it’s a good idea to work out your budget to see if you can afford your ideal pool. Remember, if you can only afford the pool and not the added features, don’t worry, you can always add them at a later date. Its more important that the shape and style of the pool you choose is right because you exactly change that.

Pool care

When deciding on a pool type it is important to factor in how much time you are willingly to set aside each week for pool maintenance. Fibreglass pools are the easiest and most cost-effective pool on the market.

Picking the perfect swimming pool for your home can be quite the challeng, check out NewcastleSwimmingPools for more information on how to pick the perfect pool.